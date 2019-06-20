Take Back Control of Your Phone: NetLines Launches Voice Valet Cloud Voicemail Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLines, the business phone app, is launching their new product Voice Valet, a cloud answering service. Voice Valet gives you a second phone number to use that goes straight to voicemail, so you are no longer disrupted by promotional and robocallers throughout your day.

Voice Valet was designed to help people take back control of their smartphones and their lives. As more and more people are handing out their cell number to charities, restaurants, businesses, and other online forms, the number of unwanted or non-urgent calls has skyrocketed. We are being constantly pinged by our phones, making it nearly impossible to focus on whatever task is at hand.

Here's how it works: with the Voice Valet cloud answering service, users get a second phone number to give to, well, anyone. When someone calls that number, it goes straight to voicemail. Robocallers hang up, and anyone that actually needs to talk to you will leave a message. These voicemails are then transcribed and sent to the user's email, provided at signup. The user can listen or read the voicemails in their inbox, whenever is convenient.

"We developed Voice Valet to end the frustration people are having with unwanted phone calls," said Jerry Haines, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "Voice Valet is an inexpensive solution to a massive problem that's only getting worse as more sophisticated technology tracks down our personal cell phone numbers," Haines remarked.

Voice Valet is simple but can save you valuable time and hassle. Blacklists and call blocking simply do not work as well. Robocallers are constantly getting new numbers, and there are many calls you do want; they just aren't urgent.

Getting started is simple: there is nothing to download and no complicated sign up. In less than 5 minutes, you can register online to get a second number with Voice Valet. Stop living your life by your phone's rings, pings and notifications – get Voice Valet today.

