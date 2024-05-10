TAKE CAPITOL CORRIDOR TO SEE LUKE COMBS AND ROLLING STONES AT LEVI'S® STADIUM 2024!

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring and summer concert season at Levi's® Stadium is just around the corner and Capitol Corridor trains are ready to take concert goers there! Capitol Corridor trains service the Santa Clara-Great America Station (GAC) and will offer an adjusted train schedule to better accommodate fans to watch Luke Combs perform on Friday, May 17, and Saturday May 18, and Rolling Stones on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Concert goers can enjoy the train's onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car.

While Capitol Corridor has adjusted the return schedule to accommodate concert goers, ticketed passengers will need to allow at least 30 minutes as the crowd leaves the stadium to get to the Santa Clara-Great America Station.

"Enjoy the train's onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car." Post this

Santa Clara – Great America (GAC) station arrivals and departures

Luke Combs Special Train Service 5/17-18/2024

Date Show Start Show End

(estimated) Westbound Train #

and Arrival (to

Levi's Stadium) Eastbound Train #

and Departures (to

Sacramento) Friday,

5/17/24 5:45pm 11:00pm Train 541 arrives

GAC at 2:38PM Train 543 arrives

GAC at 5:05PM Train 550 departs

GAC at 11:30PM Saturday,

5/18/24 5:45pm 11:00pm Train 741 arrives

GAC at 3:37PM Train 743 arrives

GAC at 5:37PM Train 750 departs

GAC at 11:52PM

Rolling Stones Special Train Service 7/17/24

Date Show Start Show End

(estimated) Westbound Train #

and Arrival (to

Levi's Stadium) Eastbound Train #

and Departures (to

Sacramento) Wednesday, 7/17/24 7:30pm 11:00pm Train 543 arrives

GAC at 5:05PM Train 547 arrives

GAC at 7:49PM Train 550 departs

GAC at 11:59PM

For more information about discounts, including Buy One, Get One Free, Family & Friends, Seniors and Student Discounts, visit the Deals & Promotions page. For train updates, sign up for Capitol Corridor service alerts through email/SMS text @RideCCRail.com.

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org.

SOURCE Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority