TAKE CAPITOL CORRIDOR TO SEE LUKE COMBS AND ROLLING STONES AT LEVI'S® STADIUM 2024!

News provided by

Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority

May 10, 2024, 18:56 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring and summer concert season at Levi's® Stadium is just around the corner and Capitol Corridor trains are ready to take concert goers there! Capitol Corridor trains service the Santa Clara-Great America Station (GAC) and will offer an adjusted train schedule to better accommodate fans to watch Luke Combs perform on Friday, May 17, and Saturday May 18, and Rolling Stones on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.  Concert goers can enjoy the train's onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car.

Continue Reading

While Capitol Corridor has adjusted the return schedule to accommodate concert goers, ticketed passengers will need to allow at least 30 minutes as the crowd leaves the stadium to get to the Santa Clara-Great America Station.

Santa Clara – Great America (GAC) station arrivals and departures

Luke Combs Special Train Service 5/17-18/2024

Date

Show Start

Show End
(estimated)

Westbound Train #
and Arrival (to
Levi's Stadium)

Eastbound Train #
and Departures (to
Sacramento)

Friday,
5/17/24

5:45pm

11:00pm

Train 541 arrives
GAC at 2:38PM

Train 543 arrives
GAC at 5:05PM

Train 550 departs
GAC at 11:30PM

Saturday,
5/18/24

5:45pm

11:00pm

Train 741 arrives
GAC at 3:37PM

Train 743 arrives
GAC at 5:37PM

Train 750 departs
GAC at 11:52PM

Rolling Stones Special Train Service 7/17/24

Date

Show Start

Show End
(estimated)

Westbound Train #
and Arrival (to
Levi's Stadium)

Eastbound Train # 
and Departures (to
Sacramento)

Wednesday, 7/17/24

7:30pm

11:00pm

Train 543 arrives
GAC at 5:05PM

Train 547 arrives
GAC at 7:49PM

Train 550 departs
GAC at 11:59PM

For more information about discounts, including Buy One, Get One Free, Family & Friends, Seniors and Student Discounts, visit the Deals & Promotions page. For train updates, sign up for Capitol Corridor service alerts through email/SMS text @RideCCRail.com

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®
Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org.

SOURCE Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority

Also from this source

CAPITOL CORRIDOR JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY'S MANAGING DIRECTOR, ROBERT PADGETTE, APPOINTED BY THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD TO THE 'FIRST-EVER' PASSENGER RAIL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

CAPITOL CORRIDOR JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY'S MANAGING DIRECTOR, ROBERT PADGETTE, APPOINTED BY THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD TO THE 'FIRST-EVER' PASSENGER RAIL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) proudly announces the appointment of its Managing Director, Robert Padgette, to the Surface...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics