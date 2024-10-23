Take Charge of Your Health with Oncosure's Affordable Membership Plan

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncosure is proud to introduce a membership plan that makes rapid cancer screening accessible to everyone. With just a simple blood draw, our all-in-one test screens for any type of cancer, detecting it early—even before symptoms appear.

Early Detection Can Save Your Life

Just one blood draw can screen your entire body for any cancer. Take the first step towards early detection today. Photo by @oncosuretest

An early cancer diagnosis can boost survival rates by up to 90%. Oncosure's test catches cancer at its most treatable stage, empowering you to stay one step ahead of the disease. Don't wait for symptoms to act—proactive screening is key to safeguarding your health.

Accurate, Convenient, and Affordable Bi-Annual Testing

Our cancer test is highly accurate, with a detection rate of 96.43%, giving you confidence in your results. The subscription plan offers bi-annual testing at flexible rates to fit every budget:

$149/month for individuals

$129/month per person family plan when two people enroll together

$119/month per person family plan when three people enroll together

$109/month per person family plan when four or more enroll together

Corporate Discounts Available

Oncosure offers corporate discounts, making it easy for businesses to provide employees with a valuable health benefit. Companies can help protect their teams through discounted group rates on cancer screening, encouraging everyone to stay proactive about their health.

Stay Ahead, Stay Healthy

Cancer often develops silently, without obvious symptoms. Don't leave your health to chance—our affordable subscription plan ensures everyone can prioritize early detection. Get tested regularly and take control of your life.

Learn More and Enroll Today

Visit www.oncosuretesting.com or call 1-888-925-4816 to take the first step toward a healthier future.

About Oncosure

Oncosure is dedicated to transforming cancer detection by making early and accurate cancer screening accessible to everyone. Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health through proactive and convenient testing solutions.

Media Contact:

Tahlia Sadati

www.oncosuretesting.com

Local: 1-754-310-5083

Toll-Free: 1-888-925-4816

SOURCE Oncosure Testing