Take Comfort in Tea's Calming Properties on National Hot Tea Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is about time to move along from 2020 and celebrate the world's second most-consumed beverage in the world – tea! Just in time for National Hot Tea Day and Month, you can take comfort in knowing soothing true teas – which include black, green, white, dark and oolong – have been linked to numerous, de-stressing health benefits. While tea drives comfort and relaxation year-round, January is the perfect time to toast to its goodness.

Something to Sip On:

According to a 2020 survey of 395 Americans conducted by Seton Hall University and commissioned by the Tea Council of the USA, consumers are choosing tea not only for cardiovascular health and immune-supporting benefits, but for improvement of mood, too. 93% of respondents felt calm while drinking tea, while 84% felt centered. Green tea was most associated with emotional and mental health, with black tea thought of as a pick-me-up. 86% of respondents cited having a unique, preferred tea routine to unwind, making it clear consumers are counting on tea-time as a relaxing ritual.

The Soothing Science:

Studies investigating L-theanine and caffeine – the components of true teas originating from the Camellia sinensis plant – have found that L-theanine is associated with improved relaxation, tension and calmness. L-theanine helps you relax by reducing the stimulation caused by caffeine. Studies have also found that L-theanine and caffeine support attention and memory and minimize distraction. 1

In addition, a 2020 review of studies examining pure L-theanine, concluded that 200-400 mg/day of L-theanine may help reduce stress and anxiety in people in stressful conditions. 2

A systematic review of research on tea has shown green tea supports anxiety reduction, cognition and brain function. 3 The benefits of black tea are bountiful too, with a separate study demonstrating when subjects consumed 2 cups per day, they demonstrated greater levels of attention. 4

"Although tea can be found in more than 80% of households across the nation, it is much more than just a popular beverage," says Peter Goggi, President of the Tea Council of the USA. "Tea is rooted in evidence-based health benefits and steeped in tradition, from plant to cup. We look forward to seeing how consumers make these tough winter days a little brighter with tea."

How Do You Take Comfort in Tea?

The Tea Council of the USA's annual #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes to honor National Hot Tea Day on January 12th and National Hot Tea Month throughout January runs through January 31, 2021. For a chance to win $500, a year's supply of tea and a self-care prize pack, steep a cup of black, green, white, oolong or dark tea and share your photo or video and description on https://app.wyng.com/individualiTEA or on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #IndividualiTEA and tag @TeaCouncil. To receive a bonus entry, follow the Tea Council of the USA on Instagram or Twitter at @TeaCouncil.

About the Tea Council of the USA:

The Tea Council of the USA is a non-profit association that was formed in 1950 as a joint partnership between tea packers, importers and allied industries within the United States, and the major tea producing countries. It functions as the promotional arm of the tea industry with a primary goal of increasing overall awareness of tea by providing information about its many positive attributes.

