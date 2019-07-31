Take Drone Racing To The Next Level With The DJI Digital FPV Ecosystem, The First Low Latency HD Video Transmission Signal

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today launched the DJI Digital First Person Viewing (FPV) Transmission System, an advanced digital ecosystem which includes FPV goggles, an FPV Air Unit Transmission Module, an FPV remote controller and an FPV camera. Together, the system offers smooth, clear HD video, ultra-low end-to-end latency and long-range transmission with strong anti-interference technology packaged into a simplified setup. This breakthrough transmission technology is the next evolutionary step forward in drone racing technology and opens a world of creative possibilities for pilots.

"As drone racing grows in popularity, FPV racers are looking for the next technology to keep up with their demands. The new DJI FPV System is designed using our vast experience creating aerial and ground transmission systems and offers technology truly unique to the market," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director, DJI Europe. "As the only digital video transmission solution on the market that performs at the same level as analog, even surpassing it in some aspects, we hope to set a new standard for digital FPV."

Optimal Flight Experience

The DJI FPV Air Unit Module uses DJI HD Low Latency FPV Transmission technology (DJI HDL FPV Transmission) which integrates a two-way data communication mechanism to deliver integrated control over the entire system and a stable, seamless signal connection. DJI HDL FPV offers a low end-to-end latency of 28 milliseconds, similar to high-performance analogue systems. The FPV system has a maximum transmission range of 2.5 miles[1] while anti-interference technology brings a reliable feed to the goggles during flight. Additionally, a "Focus Mode" narrows down the signal bitrate to the center of the frame, counteracting any interference so that a clear image is provided even in challenging environments.

The digital signal not only features low latency but clear, 720p footage at 120 fps for an overall enhanced flight experience, ideal for fast paced moments. The FPV system can record on both the FPV camera attached to the drone as well as to the FPV goggles using a micro SD card. Racers can capture video content on the FPV Camera in 1080p at 60 fps or 720p at 120 fps while the FPV Goggles can record 720p at 60 fps which can be instantly played back for quick review.

Fly with your friends as the DJI HDL FPV Transmission System and DJI FPV Air Unit are equipped with eight 5.8GHz frequency channels, allowing up to eight drones to fly simultaneously under one system. Each operator has an exclusive channel, reducing cross-channel interference for the optimal racing experience. Pilots have the ability to view the camera of other racers connected through the "Audience Mode."

Integrated Control for The Ultimate Racing Experience

The DJI FPV Air Unit, DJI FPV Camera, DJI FPV Goggles and DJI FPV Remote Controller efficiently work together to provide integrated control for the ultimate racing experience. The responsive and customizable FPV remote controller uses a 4-in-1 closed loop software allowing users to adjust parameters for the other three components remotely. Users can change settings on the controller and it will automatically sync the entire system, helping reduce operational error.

Dynamic Flying and Filming Capabilities

The DJI FPV Camera provides three camera modes, racing, standard and LED mode, to allow users to maneuver around obstacles in various scenarios. Racing mode is ideal for most racing situations and delivers images at a higher saturation rate to distinguish brightly-colored objects such as course obstacles. Standard mode is ideal for capturing content by reducing color loss and preserving original details. LED mode enables racers to operate their units easily in low light settings by increasing the color saturation and reducing image noise to help pilots efficiently keep track of their unit's location.

Beyond racing, the DJI FPV Camera also offers exceptional filming capabilities. A 150 degree ultra-wide-angle lens creates a dramatic and unique perspective while the 1080p or 720p footage can easily be integrated with video captured by other imaging devices.

As DJI continues to develop equipment and accessories for a more extensive flight experience for drone racing enthusiasts, DJI welcomes collaboration from all drone-related manufacturers with the goal of working together to create an improved ecosystem for drone racing.

Price and Availability

The DJI FPV System is available with two purchase options, the FPV Fly More Combo for $929 and the FPV Experience Combo for $819. The FPV Fly More Combo includes the FPV Goggles, Air Unit, FPV Camera, Remote controller along with all the wires and antennas needed while the FPV Experience Combo includes the FPV Goggles, 2 FPV Camera and Air Units along with all the necessary wires and antennas. For more information on the DJI FPV System, please visit: https://www.dji.com/fpv

[1] Unobstructed, free of interference, when FCC compliant. Maximum flight range specification is a proxy for radio link strength and resilience. Always fly your drone within visual line of sight unless otherwise permitted.

Images of the DJI FPV System can be found here: https://bit.ly/3186z7L

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

