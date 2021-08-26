Take Financial Education to the Next Level With NGPF and Kahoot!

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking, budgeting, taxes, investing in the stock market - it's all super important stuff! Don't you wish you'd learned about it earlier in life? It's about time we prepare the next generation to make informed financial choices.

That's why NGPF has teamed up with Kahoot! to support educators in developing their students' financial literacy skills through the use of online quiz games. Available to play for free on Kahoot! Academy, this collection of interactive, financial quizzes can support learning both in classrooms and at home. NGPF offers over 130 financial quizzes that are so fun, they've been played over 1.6 million times!

Financial literacy has never been more accessible or more engaging. Check out NGPF's kahoots here and test your knowledge on important personal finance topics like budgeting, saving, credit scores, investing, insurance, managing student loans and more!

"Creating interactive quizzes with Kahoot! Is a core part of NGPF's FinCap Friday current events series which has reached over a million students. We pride ourselves on making personal finance education engaging and interactive, so launching this collection on Kahoot! Academy was a no-brainer!" said Yanely Espinal, NGPF's Director of Educational Outreach. "Today's students might not be writing checks or balancing checkbooks, but they're certainly learning to use fintech apps right on their phones! It's our job as educators to bring 21st century-relevant financial education directly to our students and larger school communities!" added Espinal.

A small nonprofit with a big mission, NGPF works to revolutionize the teaching of personal finance in American schools. The organizational goal, called "Mission: 2030," is named after the year when they wish to achieve guaranteed access to a full semester class in personal finance for ALL high school students before they cross the graduation stage. NGPF reaches over 2.5 million students annually by partnering directly with over 50,000 educators to offer free curricular resources and free teacher professional development training .

"Kahoot! is all about empowering learners, and we believe financial literacy is essential for young people to foster confidence and independence," shared Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot!. "Building healthy financial habits from the start is more important than ever, so we're thrilled to be collaborating with NGPF to make financial education fun and accessible for young learners."

Play these kahoots today and make financial learning feel awesome!

About NGPF

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) is on a mission to get guaranteed access to a full semester class in personal finance for all high school students. NGPF.org has become the "one-stop shop" for financial educators looking for high-quality, engaging curriculum to build the financial capability of their students. NGPF's curriculum, teacher professional development training, and advocacy resources - all available for free - have reached over 50,000 teachers and millions of students nationwide.

