Take Flight Making Significant Strides in Physical & Mental Health of Nation's Youth

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mission-driven organization based in the Washington D.C. area is setting a new standard in youth development, growing over the past 10 years to become a trusted resource in the physical, mental and emotional health of children and families. Launched in 2009, Take Flight has spent the past decade changing the lives of more than 1,000 children with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness.

WE ARE TAKE FLIGHT!

"Our number one priority is to help youth and families make a strong and permanent connection between physical, mental and emotional health," said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. "Take Flight is built on a foundation of immense trust, and it's only through this trust in our programs that we're able to build lifelong skills and habits that lead to long-term success and health."

With more than one-third of children under the age of 18 now classified as overweight or obese, Take Flight's mission to motivate youth has become more important than ever. The organization's vision is to encourage future leaders to be fit – both physically and mentally – so they can improve their lives, impact their communities and be the force behind long-term change in childhood obesity.

Take Flight's programs aim to do just that. They include Youth Wellness, a collaboration among schools and community organizations to provide curriculum focused on physical activity. The program promotes healthy choices and an active lifestyle, and builds each participant's fitness level, endurance and athletic ability. Take Flight's family FitCamp is designed for entire families to have fun and be active together, led by certified trainers and coaches who help participants achieve fitness goals. In addition, Take Flight takes a unique approach to youth mentoring, combining weekly strength training workouts with challenging physical, academic and social goals.

Founder Paul Williams has used his own life experiences to build Take Flight and develop these essential programs that support the physical and mental well-being of future generations. After battling depression and mental health issues at a young age, Williams chose to persevere and become the best version of himself. He successfully transitioned from a life of struggle to become a Division I athlete, certified personal trainer, financial educator, mentor and coach. His story of triumph over mental illness was a driving force behind the launch of Take Flight, and he continues to prioritize his physical and mental health as an inspiration to all program participants.

"I've experienced the incredible impact of prioritizing physical and emotional health, and it turned my life around," said Williams. "It has become my personal mission to help others make the connection between health & wellness and mental & emotional health. They run parallel to each other, and when they work in lockstep with each other, amazing things happen. Potential is realized, goals are achieved and happiness prevails."

Additional information about Take Flight can be found online at http://takeflightinc.org. In addition to details regarding the organization, programs and history, the website offers branded apparel to help fund the mission.

SOURCE Take Flight Inc.

Related Links

https://takeflightinc.org

