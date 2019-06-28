Take Flight on the New Cannondale SuperSix EVO

"Aerodynamic efficiency has a huge affect on speed and performance in cycling, so reducing drag on the new SuperSix EVO was a priority," said Nathan Barry, Cannondale Design Engineer. "But it was equally important that the new bike retain the light weight, responsiveness and composed ride that made the previous iterations so successful."

To balance the competing demands of light weight and aerodynamics, the new SuperSix EVO utilizes a new family of highly truncated airfoil tube shapes that greatly reduce drag, while delivering equal or better weight, stiffness and ride feel than the former frame. These fast tube shapes are a key part of the sleek system-integrated design, where the frame, fork, seatpost, bar, stem and wheels are engineered to work together for optimal performance. It all adds up to a bike that will save a rider a full 30 watts of power at 48 km/h (30 mph) over the previous version, making it the fastest of the lightweight road bikes currently available. For more details and testing data on the SuperSix EVO see Cannondale's Take Flight Technical Paper at Cannondale.com/SuperSixEVO.

Since its inception, SuperSix EVO has been known for its elegantly smooth ride quality, and the new one is even smoother. The new SAVE rear stays, integrated binder and 27 KNØT seat post increase compliance by up to 18%. The frame has space to run 30mm tires with plenty of clearance, and the new SAVE bar offers bump absorbing deflection and less aero drag, for more comfort, control and speed over less than perfect road surfaces.

The HollowGram 45 KNØT Wheels are an evolution of Cannondale's wide, low-drag rim profile, with a light, versatile 45mm depth. They are one of the fastest all-around race wheelsets in the world, and they maintain exceptional aerodynamic efficiency even with big tires, opening up possibilities for more speed in more places than ever.

The SuperSix EVO also offers riders a new way to connect with their bike and the ride experience. Cannondale connected technology seamlessly pairs an integrated wheel sensor with the new Cannondale App to deliver hyper-accurate speed, route and distance info, as well as provide curated information about their bike, send detailed service reminders and more all through their smartphone.

With thoughtful details like ready-to-activate Power2Max power meters, fast and convenient Speed Release thru-axles and easy-to-service internal cable routing, the SuperSix EVO is a pure road bike through and through, and it's ready to fly.

The SuperSix EVO line-up features 6 disc-brake, and 2 rim brake models for men, in sizes 48, 51, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62, and 3 disc-brake and 1 rim-brake women's models, in sizes 44, 48, 51 and 54. For more information on the all-new SuperSix EVO, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

