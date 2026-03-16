Take in the First Days of Spring and Visit Joseph's Coat: A Skyspace by James Turrell (2011) at The Ringling Museum

Spring Has Sprung: Look Up!

SARASOTA, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air.

And there's no better place to experience it than in Joseph's Coat: A Skyspace by James Turrell at The Ringling Museum of Art, an open-air atrium constructed within the Marie Selby Botanical Courtyard located in the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing. This minimalist yet powerful experience provides a unique gathering place for contemplation by day and wondrous views as the evening sky tiptoes towards sunset.

© James Turrell. Photo by Giovanni Lunardi. James Turrell. Joseph's Coat, 2011 © James Turrell, Photo Giovanni Lunardi.MED.jpg Concrete, plaster, marble, granite, LED lights, cypress, open space, creeping fig, paint, steel 588 × 840 × 840 in. Joseph's Coat by James Turrell made possible through the support of Peter A. Vogt Family, Robert and Beverly Koski, and Dick and BeVy WaV Nimtz, with special acknowledgment to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation and to Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Photo credit: The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Joseph's Coat: A Skyspace by James Turrell is located within the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing at The Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida. The open-air installation, one of the largest Skyspaces in the world and the only such one in Florida, frames the sky above, allowing visitors to observe changing light conditions throughout the day.

Museum guests will enjoy an immersive experience on Friday, March 20—the first full day of spring. The day marks the astronomical start of spring, when the sun crosses the celestial equator, resulting in nearly equal day and night lengths. It symbolizes renewal, rebirth, balance, and the triumph of light over darkness.

American artist James Turrell (b. 1943) created his first Skyspace in 1974, and today over 80 exist in public and private collections worldwide. The Ringling's 3,000-square-foot Joseph's Coat is one of the largest Skyspaces in the world, and the only such installation in Florida.

"James Turrell's Skyspace was one of the reasons I wanted to come to The Ringling. I had the privilege to be here during its construction and Turrell's 'tuning' of the lights before its commission," says The Ringling's Executive Director Steven High. "The space is meaningful to me because early in my curatorial work, I was intrigued by minimalist works. Turrell was one of the few artists working with light in the late 1960s and 1970s, and his exploration of light since, as in Joseph's Coat, resonates with our visitors as a must-see experience."

Joseph's Coat, named after a certain technicolor jacket from a biblical story, boasts a 24-square-foot opening in the 35-foot-high canopy over courtyard lights which slide from reds to blues, purples to whites, and radically change our perception of the sky and space around us. The display offered on select sunsets is a manipulation of our perception of the sky using a computer LED light-driven system that transforms the underside of the canopy through a full range of color spectrum. Through colored illumination effects, Turrell changes the context of the sky by coloring the white frame of the oculus. This creates skies that appear saturated in intense colors. The Skyspace is a calm, almost silent place to rest during a visit to the Museum of Art. Through the opening, viewers can observe clouds that pass, airplanes and birds, creating a tension between stillness and movement.

Joseph's Coat was unveiled to the Sarasota communities during the winter solstice celebration in 2011. The work on this monumental project began in 2001, and the piece took almost a decade to complete. Recently, the lighting system was updated with guidance from the artist's studio. Joseph's Coat is often labeled as a triumph of technology, engineering and aesthetics.

Tickets are available to experience Joseph's Coat during the Spring Equinox (Friday, March 20) and other dates: https://www.ringling.org/event/josephs-coat-skyspace-by-james-turrell/

About The Ringling Museum

As the State Art Museum of Florida and part of Florida State University, The Ringling is Florida's center for the arts, history, and learning. Bringing the past and contemporary culture to life through extraordinary visitor experiences, The Ringling is a place of exploration, discovery, and respite and welcomes around 400,000 visitors annually. The Ringling's campus is located in Sarasota, Florida. For more information: www.ringling.org.

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SOURCE The John & Mabel Ringling Museum of Art