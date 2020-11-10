Take Leave on Two Wheels: Twisted Road Expands Its Motorcycle Rental Program to Fort Hood

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, is joining with Texas Motor Sports to provide motorcycle rentals. By utilizing their pre-owned inventory fleet as rental motorcycles, Texas Motor Sports is making it easier than ever to get on two wheels.

"Texas Motor Sports is a real staple in the community," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "Their long history with the people at Fort Hood makes them the perfect partner for this program."

Riders can take an extended test ride on any of Texas Motor Sports' pre-owned vehicles before they make a purchase. By using a bike for a few days, a rider can determine whether the motorcycle is right for him or her.

"Twisted Road allows us to put our fleet to good use," said Perk Bearden, Owner of Texas Motor Sports. "With the transient nature of Fort Hood residents, this is a great way to introduce riders to our dealership."

Twisted Road's dealer rental and demo-to-own program is the latest example of the platform's notable offerings:

Motorcycle dealers earn money by renting out their pre-owned inventory while these bikes would otherwise be sitting idle.

Riders use Twisted Road while traveling, to try different motorcycles, or to test-ride before they buy.

The rental platform boasts extensive variety, with vintage bikes that date back to 1947 as well as new innovative models such as Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.

The company provides damage and liability insurance of up to $1M during all rentals.

during all rentals. The Twisted Road referral program provides riders with a free day of riding for multi-day rides, or 25% off on shorter rides during their first rental

"Our company is always finding methods to increase dealer traffic. We are proud that we can continue to connect our industry in such innovative ways," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road's program and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit www.twistedroad.com

Press Communications/Inquiries:

Sean Cottrell

[email protected]

415-613-5540

SOURCE Twisted Road

Related Links

http://www.twistedroad.com

