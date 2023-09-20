TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL PARK! A KID AGAIN BRINGING BASEBALL TO KIDS WITH LIFE-THREATENING CONDITIONS

National nonprofit A Kid Again hosting events at major league ballparks around the country for kids with life-threatening conditions and families

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Kid Again, a national nonprofit supporting children with life-threatening conditions and their families, is partnering with major league baseball teams throughout the country for its "Take Me Out to the Ball Park" initiative – organizing unforgettable baseball outings at major league ballparks for thousands of families raising kids with serious medical challenges.

A Kid Again kid gets ready to throw the first pitch at Twins game
To date in 2023, A Kid Again has held ballpark Adventures at 12 stadiums across the country, including American Family Field, Angel Stadium, Citi Field, Globe Life Field, Great American Ball Park, Guaranteed Rate Field, Minute Maid Park, Nationals Park, Oakland Coliseum, Oriole Park, PNC Park, and Target Field – hosting nearly 4,000 people.

During the "Take Me Out to the Ball Park" Adventures, A Kid Again kids and their families watch the baseball game as a group, with food, activities and special moments planned especially for them. All A Kid Again events are completely free, accessible for various medical needs and equipment, and designed as group experiences to foster a sense of community with other families experiencing similar medical challenges.

Families of children facing life-threatening conditions experience a great deal of uncertainty, and everyday activities can be challenging and isolating. Through this initiative, A Kid Again is working with major league baseball teams across the country to foster hope, happiness, and healing. The power of sports and community is evident as families cheer for their favorite teams and players, and experience a much-needed distraction from hospital visits and medical treatments.

To learn more about A Kid Again and how you can support these efforts, visit www.akidagain.org.

About A Kid Again
A Kid Again is a national organization with a mission to foster hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families. The organization provides cost-free, consistent, year-round activities that create meaningful shared experiences and joy-filled memories. A Kid Again is operating nationwide, serving more than 14,000 families, growing and enrolling families, and providing support resources and connections to help families cope with the challenges of raising children with difficult medical journeys. With more than 1.5 million children across the United States suffering from life-threatening conditions, A Kid Again is committed to reaching as many of these impacted families as possible. For more information, visit www.AKidAgain.org.

