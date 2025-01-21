Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day Becomes Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond, as Junior Achievement Inspires Participation by All Kids and Families

Junior Achievement Assumes Leadership of Groundbreaking Work Readiness Initiative; Encourages All Children and Caregivers to Get Involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement (JA), a leader in preparing young people for work and life, is proud to announce the next evolution of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day to inspire participation by all kids and families. On April 24, 2025, the event becomes Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond by Junior Achievement. Junior Achievement assumed leadership of the groundbreaking work readiness initiative started three decades ago by the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation. This innovative event, presented by Staples, has been expanded to invite every child to experience the world of work, including those who for one reason or another may not have the opportunity to visit a parent's workplace. Parents, caregivers, Junior Achievement volunteers, and corporate volunteers will guide youngsters through their workdays on this commemorative day and possibly throughout the year.

"Since its launch in 1993 as Take Your Daughter to Work Day, Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day forged an undeniable legacy of introducing millions of young people to what it means to work," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. "We are honored to carry that legacy forward and, through our partnership with Staples, will make the necessary investments to ensure future generations have the experience of seeing the world of work up close."

Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond aligns with JA's commitment to creating lasting educational impact through experiential learning. This re-envisioned experience opens doors to every child who will benefit from visiting a parent's workplace, an experience that fosters a lifelong interest in learning and growth while empowering working professionals to give back to their communities by sharing their career journeys. For participating companies, this initiative opens new doors to foster positive corporate cultures by reinforcing teamwork and mentorship.

This year's theme, "For A New Generation," speaks directly to the needs of today's youth. Growing up in a digital, interconnected, and constantly changing world, today's students face unique challenges. By participating in Take a Child to Work Day and Beyond, students will connect with role models in diverse fields, gaining experiences that make their future goals feel attainable and exciting.

Staples, the presenting sponsor, shares Junior Achievement's commitment to inspiring the next generation of leaders.

"Staples is honored to partner with Junior Achievement on this important initiative," said John Lederer, CEO, Staples, Inc. "We believe in the power of experiential learning and, as experts in the world of work, we are excited to help create a day that connects young people with the workplace in ways that will shape their futures as the experts of tomorrow."

For more information on Take a Child To Work Day and Beyond by Junior Achievement, please visit www.JA.org/TakeAChildToWork.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

About Staples

Staples serves millions of customers, from businesses of all sizes to entrepreneurs, remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates through eCommerce, direct business-to-business sales, and approximately 1,000 retail stores across the United States. Explore more at a local Staples US Retail Store, online at Staples.com or in the Staples App.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA