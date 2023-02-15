Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day® Foundation and Junior Achievement® Announce Partnership

Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day Will Be April 27, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day® Foundation and Junior Achievement® are joining forces this year for Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day on April 27, 2023.

Since 1993, on the fourth Thursday in April, more than 40 million youth and adults in over 4 million workplaces around the world have participated in the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work (TODASTW) program. This year, using the theme "Working Better Together," TODASTW and Junior Achievement (JA) are partnering to connect children to employers for a real-world work experience–outreach also includes historically disenfranchised students such as foster children, youth at high-risk of dropping out of school, or youth who may not have a parent or guardian whose job will allow them to bring children to work.

"Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work provides a framework for a wonderful opportunity for our children to explore careers in a fun way. Combining our program with Junior Achievement's extended resources with the same audience generates the synergy to reach even more children across the USA and other countries," said Dave Oliveria, interim President and Executive Director for Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Foundation.

"Given the missions of both organizations complement each other, it only makes sense that we would find a way to work together," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Junior Achievement reaches millions of young people who would benefit greatly from participation in Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day. We look forward to giving them that opportunity through this partnership."

To support this effort, TODASTW and JA are creating Facilitator Guides for adults to use with children in grades 2 through 5 and Participant Guides for young people to use in grades 6 through 12. These and other supporting materials, as well as extended resources under the "Resource" tab, will be made available in the coming weeks at daughtersandsonstowork.org.

Additionally, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day will be available to Junior Achievement's 102 offices and their business and education partners across the country.

About Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation

The Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit agency established to build diversity in the workplace, raise public awareness of children's issues and provide adults with pro-active strategies to help girls and boys remain resilient, especially in the world of work. Through its leadership, expertise and collaborations, the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation advocates for changes in social policy and public awareness on behalf of youth. Since 1993, on the fourth Thursday in April, more than 40 million youth and adults in over 4 million workplaces around the world have participated in the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work program. We are requesting sponsorship to provide the educator training materials, activity guides, website management and publicity needed to offer children around the globe an experience that emphasizes the value of their education, helps them discover the power and possibilities associated with a balanced work and family life, and provides them an opportunity to share how they envision the future among peers.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

