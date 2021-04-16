Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day Goes Virtual

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1993, millions of students, teachers and businesses from around the world have participated in Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day in April. This year, the worldwide event will be broadcast live on Thursday, April 22, 2021 via a virtual platform to enable greater participation during the pandemic.

Kids, teachers, parents, and business leaders can register to participate in the first virtual Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.

Participants can register for free and view the event at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org . The 2.5-hour event will be broadcast twice during the day to accommodate different time zones and offers a turn-key opportunity for children to explore a wide range of career options, making it even easier for schools, organizations and parents to participate.

The first program begins at 9:00 am ET, hosted by entrepreneur and author Ellen Langas, who will be joined by her daughters Stephanie and Veronica Campbell. Iconic political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem will appear live and answer questions gathered from children in advance of the program. The program will be repeated at 12:00 pm ET with beauty and lifestyle television host Courtney Cason and featured guest Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year.

In addition to live hosts, keynotes and interactive polls, the career adventure features engaging video programming that underscores diversity and inclusion. Segments provide an up-close look at workplaces as experts in their fields cover more than 15 workplaces across five broad industry segments including STEM, the Arts, Health Science, Marketing, and Business.

Content is appropriate for all school-aged children and particularly encouraged for elementary and middle school students. In addition, parents, educators and employers are encouraged to participate. An Activity Passport for kids, translated into several languages, and a handy Activity Guide for parents and teachers are available for download before the event at https://www.daughtersandsonstowork.org/?esid=2021downloads.

"This is a meaningful day when students can focus on learning about the many career choices they have, dream big dreams, and learn how to make them come true," says Ms. McKecuen. "The program will connect what children learn at school with the working world, encourages them to dream without gender limitations and to think imaginatively about their family, work and community lives. Now in its 28th year, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day is the ideal program to share with your children or students, then bring the conversation back to the classroom or dinner table to talk about what your child experienced."

Programming is made possible through the dedication of volunteers, individual donations and corporate sponsorship. VirtualJobShadow.com is partnering with Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation to provide compelling video content. Other sponsors include Goldman Sachs, Lord Abbett, Chevron, Credit Acceptance, Pasquotank County, NC, Ms. Foundation, Benevity, United States Pharmacopeia, New Jersey Resources, Verizon, iHeart Radio, WasabiPublicity.com, Hewlett Packard, Bright Futures Press, ButlerGraphics, Career Girls, Luminary, NetGyral, NouSoma Communications, and Zack Seckler.

Register for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day for free, find more information and/or donate at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org .

