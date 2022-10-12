Take Part in a Technological Revolution with Metamall Group - a Virtual Mall Leveraging the Metaverse to Enable the Most Immersive Shopping Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamall Group takes pride in being able to participate in the 'Dubai Metaverse Assembly' held at the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE on 28th & 29th September, 2022. The assembly was a one-of-its-kind extravagant event bringing together 300 delegates and experts from 40 organizations, regional and international to impart their share of knowledge to the world regarding deploying innovative technologies to shape the future of humanity.

What is the Metamall Group?

Virtual Shopping Experience Virtual Shopping Demo at Metaverse Assembly

The modern shopping experience needs a major evolution and Metamall Group is taking on the challenge of reimagining and reshaping how the world shops and interacts, leveraging the metaverse to achieve its mission. Gone will be the days where brands and consumers are limited by geographical or physical constraints. Metamall enables you to shop from anywhere at any time. It is going to be your go-to-shopping destination 365 days and 24/7.

The essence of our existence

Keeping in mind the trend of online shopping along with the constraints it comes with, Metamall Group has come up with a solution that gives you the best of both worlds. Disrupting the traditional methods of shopping, Metamall Group is penetrating the Metaverse with a virtual shopping experience where not only shoppers but sellers too can engage, interact and entertain themselves. This is a platform of connectivity that opens up a plethora of opportunities for people of all lifestyles.

Metamall Group: Reshaping the shopping experience

Metamall Group is building a decentralized marketplace platform in the metaverse to power the connection and commerce between brands, retailers, designers and consumers. But it's not just shopping; it's a meeting space, entertainment venue and more. The platform converges physical and virtual shopping and other encounters to give users a truly immersive experience.

A mall in the Metaverse-

Shopping sprees will never be the same again with Metamall Group. Meet and greet your friends, shop together from anywhere in the world and host an event without the ruckus of arranging the prerequisites physically. They'll build their digital closet through NFTs and get real items shipped to them. For brands and retailers the platform opens up an entire channel for them to engage and attract customers to their shops, increasing revenue opportunities and brand awareness.

