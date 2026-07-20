Take Profit Trader Cuts Account-to-Wallet Withdrawal Times From Over 12 Hours to Under Five Seconds

New speed of payouts release automates the account-to-wallet step, removing the manual review, and gets traders back to trading fast.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Profit Trader (TPT), a leading futures prop trading firm that funds traders through an evaluation-based model and offers uncapped daily payouts from day one in its PRO accounts, today announced an enhancement to its speed of payouts. This new feature automates the account-to-wallet withdrawal step for Tradovate PRO accounts. What used to require a manual review and take 12 or more business hours, is now completed in one to five seconds.

"We built the TPT payout policy around day-1 eligibility and no payout caps because we believe traders should have real access to their profits, fast," said James Sixsmith, Founder and CEO of Take Profit Trader. "We are continually looking for opportunities to improve the payout experience for our traders. Automating the account to wallet withdrawal approval is the next big unlock for what we've already established as the industry-leading payout policy."

Along with the nearly instant withdrawal time, the dashboard balance now updates two hours earlier, at approximately 8-9 p.m. EST. There is no queue and no waiting period. A trader submits a withdrawal request, sees it processed in seconds, and can get right back to trading.

Nothing regarding TPT's popular payout policy has changed. It still includes day-1 and daily withdrawal, with no caps and no new funded consistency requirements.

"Two questions are worth asking any prop firm," Sixsmith said. "How fast to my first payout, and how fast is every payout? At TPT, the answer to both is now shorter than it has ever been."

Traders can learn more about speed of payouts, including the full list of scenarios covered, in TPT's Knowledge Base, Blog, and Instagram.

About Take Profit Trader

Take Profit Trader is a futures prop trading firm founded in 2021 by James Sixsmith. The company funds traders through a structured evaluation process and is most well known for day-1 and daily payout eligibility with no caps and no funded consistency rules. Learn more at takeprofittrader.com.

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SOURCE Take Profit Trader