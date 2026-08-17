Take Profit Trader Cuts Evaluation Timeline From 5 Days to 3 Days

For one week only, traders can get 50% off evaluations and pay no activation fee with code 50AND3

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Profit Trader (TPT), a leading futures prop trading firm that funds traders through an evaluation-based model and offers uncapped daily payouts from day one in its PRO accounts, today announced a change to its evaluation program. The minimum trading day requirement is dropping from 5 days to 3 days.

To celebrate this milestone, TPT is offering 50% off all evaluations with no activation fees for one week only, ending August 24, with code 50AND3.

"We already have the industry-leading payout policy, and now we're getting traders to payout eligibility even faster," said James Sixsmith, Founder and CEO of Take Profit Trader. "Cutting the evaluation timeline from 5 days to 3 means a trader can start a test on Monday, pass by Wednesday, and begin taking profits Thursday."

TPT's popular payout policy is not changing. Traders still have day-one and daily payout eligibility, with no payout caps and no funded consistency requirements.

"This is the second improvement we've made to speed up the TPT payout timeline just within the last few weeks," Sixsmith said. "Last time we cut account-to-wallet payout processing down to just seconds. Now with evals down to just 3 days, combined with 50% off evals this week, it's the best time for new traders to get started, and established traders to grab some test accounts for the future."

Traders can learn more about the new 3-day evaluation and the 50AND3 promotion on TPT's Website, Blog, Instagram, and Knowledge Base.

About Take Profit Trader

Take Profit Trader is a futures prop trading firm founded in 2021 by James Sixsmith. The company funds traders through a structured evaluation process and is most well known for day-one and daily payout eligibility with the industry-leading live-market program. Learn more at takeprofittrader.com.

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SOURCE Take Profit Trader