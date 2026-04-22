Take Profit Trader deploys Eventus Validus platform for trade surveillance of 90,000+ active traders

AUSTIN, Texas and ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and Take Profit Trader (TPT), a leading futures proprietary trading firm, announced that TPT has recently deployed the Eventus Validus platform as its trade surveillance solution to ensure that the 90,000+ active traders it backs align with exchange and regulatory compliance requirements.

Take Profit Trader has deployed Validus across its entire trading ecosystem, ensuring every stage of the trader journey, from evaluation to funded accounts to live-market trading, operates under institutional-grade surveillance standards.

James Sixsmith, CEO of Take Profit Trader, said: "We wanted to deploy a best-in-class, exchange-trusted surveillance solution for both our simulated and live-trading environments. We need full visibility into what our traders are doing, not only in the context of their own trading, but also how they're behaving with other traders and the market itself.

"Our partnership with Eventus helps to ensure we're backing and developing traders who are in alignment with exchange and regulatory compliance standards. The Validus coverage enables us to detect anomalies, unusual patterns, inappropriate behaviors such as wash trading and attempts at market manipulation, and much more. Eventus helps improve our exchange compliance integrity with a robust surveillance software that's used by many of the most recognized names in the financial industry."

Take Profit Trader selected Eventus as its trade surveillance provider based on the firm's exchange-trusted reputation, high-accuracy technology and proven track record with some of the most recognized names in financial services.

"Take Profit Trader has grown at a rapid pace as futures trading has become increasingly attractive to a broader community," said Travis Schwab, CEO of Eventus. "It's critical that the firm's trade surveillance software can monitor the activity not only of the more than 90,000 active traders today, but potentially hundreds of thousands tomorrow. We've built Validus to scale as our clients grow, and we're honored to meet the evolving needs of Take Profit Trader for its vital compliance program."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market venues, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance and regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About Take Profit Trader

Take Profit Trader is a leading futures proprietary trading firm that provides traders with a structured path to become funded traders through its evaluation program. The firm is known for offering the most accessible path to live-market trading, trader-first policies, and an industry-leading payout model that allows funded traders to withdraw profits daily in PRO accounts. Take Profit Trader serves retail futures traders globally, many of whom trade alongside full-time careers while working toward building consistent trading income.

SOURCE Eventus; Take Profit Trader