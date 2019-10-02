Take the Finicky Out of Sourdough Baking

Platinum ® Yeast from Red Star ® is a unique two-in-one blend of instant yeast with natural dough strengtheners. These strengtheners help yeast dough achieve a consistently superior rise before and during baking to produce finished baked goods with increased volume and light, airy crumb texture every time. Platinum Instant Sourdough takes Platinum Yeast a step further by adding a real sourdough starter that lends a tangy flavor to any yeast recipe. The Platinum Yeast strengthens the dough before and during baking to guarantee success while the rye-based starter provides that distinctive sourdough flavor. It's a simple, all-in-one-packet solution for sourdough lovers and a quick and easy way to "sourdough up" any yeast dough recipe.

Platinum Instant Sourdough is meant to be used in place of dry yeast in any recipe to add real sourdough flavor, from breads to brioche rolls, pizza dough and even doughnuts. Simply substitute one packet of Platinum Instant Sourdough yeast for one 1/4-ounce packet of dry yeast. It works in any yeast recipe, even hard-to-raise whole grains.

The new Platinum Instant Sourdough comes in 0.63 ounce/18g packets. One packet will raise up to 4 cups (about 1 pound) of flour. Because the packet contains a blend of yeast, dough strengtheners and sourdough starter, only full packets should be used in recipes. Like any baker's yeast, Platinum Instant Sourdough is a living organism and must be handled properly to ensure optimum performance. Never expose it to high temperatures during storage or use. Store this product at a comfortable room temperature or in the refrigerator or freezer.

The product is available in supermarkets nationwide and online. To purchase or for more ideas on how to bake with Platinum Instant Sourdough, visit https://redstaryeast.com/platinum.

SOURCE Red Star

Related Links

https://redstaryeast.com

