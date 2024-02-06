Take the latest commercial EVs, trucks and technology for a spin at Work Truck Week® 2024 Ride & Drive

Attendees can experience 19 vehicles March 6–7 in Indianapolis

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go beyond "hands-on," and get "on-road" experience with the latest work trucks and equipment at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. Held as part of Work Truck Week® 2024, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis March 6–7, from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Choose from 19 vehicles, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

Work Truck Week 2024 attendees can drive 19 vehicles, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis March 6–7, from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Visit worktruckweek.com for more information and to register for North America’s largest work truck event. Work Truck Week 2024 runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Register at worktruckweek.com/register. (PRNewsfoto/NTEA – The Work Truck Association)

Work Truck Week runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational sessions and more. Green Truck Summit is March 5, educational sessions run March 5–7 and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 6–8. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association™. Register at worktruckweek.com.

"There are a lot of choices when it comes to specifying new commercial vehicles, and the field keeps growing," explains Chris Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. "In addition to chassis with various powertrain options from traditional OEMs, many newer manufacturers are launching additional platforms to consider, not to mention all the new technology being deployed. Most fleet managers don't have the time and capacity to arrange individual meetings with all the players to test drive the equipment. With Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, we've done that legwork for them by gathering subject matter experts and vehicles from 18 participating companies in one place for two days."

The following vehicles are scheduled to be available to drive or ride in with a company representative on a planned street route:

Vehicle equipped with Allison 9-speed fully automatic transmission

Truck equipped with Allison eGen ® Power e-Axle

Power e-Axle Vehicle equipped with Voyager All-In-One (AIO) safety technology

Battle Motors fully electric City Tractor

Blue Arc ™ Class 3/4 electric commercial delivery vehicle

Class 3/4 electric commercial delivery vehicle Bollinger B4 electric truck

Truck equipped with Cummins B6.7 Octane gasoline engine

Freightliner Custom Chassis all-electric MT50e Class 5 walk-in van chassis

International ® eMV ™ Series 25,999-pound non-CDL GVWR vehicle

eMV Series 25,999-pound non-CDL GVWR vehicle Isuzu 2025 NRR EV Class 5 battery electric truck

Kenworth T480 Class 8 truck featuring PACCAR TX-12 Pro automated transmission

Lion6 all-electric Class 6 urban truck with J-Tech's TMA truck body

Mercedes Benz fully electric eSprinter van

fully electric eSprinter van Mullen THREE all-electric, Class 3 low cab forward chassis

Peterbilt Model 220EV zero-emissions vehicle

J-Craft dump truck featuring new advanced technology from TBEI

Workhorse W56 electric vehicle

Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission will also have its all-new Allison Experience trailer and team on hand to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and eGen Power e-Axles through interactive experiences. Other companies participating in Ride & Drive include Mack Trucks and Ram Commercial.

For a complete list of vehicles available in Ride & Drive, visit worktruckweek.com/rideanddrivevehicles or check the Work Truck Week 2024 app (available for download at worktruckweek.com/app).

Register and learn more about Work Truck Week at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA ([email protected] or 800-441-6832). Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw24, #worktrucks24, #greentrucks24 and #worktruckweek.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association™, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE NTEA - The Work Truck Association