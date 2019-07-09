Take the Stress Out of Back to School Shopping with Fall Arrivals from kidpik, The Top-Rated Personalized Subscription Box for Girls

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the leading subscription box service designed exclusively for girls, unveils its Fall 2019 collection offering parents a one-stop solution for back-to-school style. With more than 7,000 5-star reviews, parents nationwide are turning to kidpik to minimalize the stress and chaos surrounding the busy summer season.

kidpik Back to School Fall Boxes kidpik Back to School Fall Collection

kidpik delivers personalized, back to school Fall pik boxes with its signature coordinated outfits from head to toe. Tailored to individual budgets, moms and dads can select outfit criteria that match her personal style. Whether she wants to make her entrance this year in a sporty-chic look or is all about girly glam style, the masters in girls fashion have subscribers covered with a two-minute styling quiz that will help to guide her unique wardrobe.

kidpik is top-ranked by My Subscription Addiction readers as the "Best Monthly Kids Boxes for Ages 12 & Under" and "Best Subscription Boxes for Cool Children's Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories." The latest Fall collection delivers fresh, of-the-moment pieces ready to be mixed and matched. Girls will rule recess in runway active styles that are just as functional as they are fashionable. Fall favorites include florals, plaid jumpers, vegan leather boots and sneakers, distressed denim, and outfit-making faux fur jackets and vests. Style and function are always taken into consideration and the stylists at kidpik ensure looks are age-appropriate.

Parents LOVE how kidpik gets their girls style just right. "Amazing! My princess is super picky and a nightmare to shop for. So far she has loved everything kidpik sent! The clothes are great quality so mom is happy too!" says one mom.

Combining the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of at home try-ons, kidpik takes the stress out of any early morning routine by delivering its proprietary brand of high-quality girls apparel straight to your door commitment free and at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Say goodbye to dressing room drama by bringing the experience entirely in-home. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. Customers can select to receive a box delivery every 1, 2 or 3 months.

"kidpik understands what parents and girls want in terms of fashion and fit. Our in-house team designs each item and styles every box, so we are able to stand behind their quality and consistently know our fit across all categories. With our personalized shopping experience, we're sending your girl back to school with confidence in looks that express her unique style," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Parents can let kidpik's team of style experts take on their shopping challenges this Fall. Tackle your girl's back to school fashion needs by visiting www.kidpik.com.

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for girls in sizes 4-16, offering parents and girls a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com.

For more information please visit https://www.kidpik.com or contact Sarah Tropeano, Director of Public Relations at stropeano@kidpik.com or Nataly Blumberg at The Bromley Group at 217711@email4pr.com.

Facebook.com/kidpikworld

Instagram.com/kidpik

Twitter.com/kidpikworld

YouTube/kidpik

Media Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

212 696 1100

217711@email4pr.com

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

http://www.kidpik.com

