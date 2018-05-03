Take Time to Celebrate Mom at BRAVO Cucina Italiana This Mother's Day! Special Brunch Menu Offered May 12 & 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Those looking for the perfect way to honor moms on Mother's Day weekend need look no further than BRAVO Cucina Italiana. On Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, BRAVO locations throughout the country will celebrate moms with a special Mother's Day brunch menu, available until 3 p.m. In addition to these delicious options, BRAVO will offer its full menu all day on May 12–13.

In honor of Mother's Day, BRAVO's special brunch menu will feature the following signature favorites:

Bloody Mary & Mimosa Sicilian Omelette

Bread Pudding French Toast : Crème anglaise, candied pecans, caramel sauce, mascarpone cream

: Crème anglaise, candied pecans, caramel sauce, mascarpone cream Eggs, Home Fries + Bacon : Scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, brunch potatoes, brioche toast

: Scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, brunch potatoes, brioche toast Filet Mignon , 6 oz., mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

, 6 oz., mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables BRAVO's Grilled Pork Chop (single or double) : Glazed, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

: Glazed, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables Prosciutto Frittata : Fontina cheese, asparagus, reggiano, field greens salad

: Fontina cheese, asparagus, reggiano, field greens salad Sicilian Omelette : Cherrywood smoked ham, bacon, sweet Italian sausage, tomato compote, caramelized onions, mozzarella, brunch potatoes

: Cherrywood smoked ham, bacon, sweet Italian sausage, tomato compote, caramelized onions, mozzarella, brunch potatoes New York Strip : 14 oz., mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

: 14 oz., mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables Parmesan-Crusted Beef Medallions: sweet potato, bacon & crispy fingerling hash, grilled asparagus

In addition, BRAVO's spring gift card promotion, available now through Sunday, June 17, is the ideal gift for not only moms, but also dads and grads! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 bonus card, redeemable Monday, June 18–Friday, Aug. 31. The spring gift card promotion is available for purchase in BRAVO restaurants and online.

"Everything at BRAVO — from the delicious cuisine, to the energetic atmosphere, to the great service — is enjoyed 'Better Together,' and we are looking forward to welcoming moms and their loved ones to experience our wonderful Mother's Day menu," said BRAVO Culinary Director & Chef Brian Harvey.

Reservations are recommended for Mother's Day weekend at BRAVO. Guests can make reservations online for all BRAVO restaurants by visiting www.BravoItalian.com. For a list of locations, please visit www.BravoItalian.com.

Tweet this: Take time to celebrate mom all weekend long with @Bravo_Italian's delicious Mother's Day brunch menu offered May 12 & 13 #visitbravo

About BRAVO Cucina Italiana

BRAVO Cucina Italiana is a "polished casual" restaurant offering classic Italian food amongst the shadows of Roman ruins. The subtitle "Cucina Italiana" means Italian kitchen, in which all cooking is done in full view of the guest, creating the energy of a live theater. BRAVO's popular entrees include grilled steaks, chops, and fresh seafood, as well as flatbreads, pizzas and salads, similar to what one would find in an authentic "ristorante" in Italy. BRAVO is part of Columbus-based BRAVO I BRIO Restaurant Group. Founded in 1992, BRAVO I BRIO Restaurant Group currently operates more than 100 restaurants in 33 states including BRAVO Cucina Italiana, BRIO Tuscan Grille, BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen. Please visit BravoItalian.com for a list of locations, and to follow the restaurant on Twitter (@bravo_italian) and Facebook (facebook.com/bravoitalian).

About BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc.

BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) is a leading owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO Cucina Italiana and BRIO Tuscan Grille, as well as BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen. BBRG has positioned its brands as multifaceted culinary destinations that deliver the ambiance, design elements and food quality reminiscent of fine dining restaurants at a value typically offered by casual dining establishments, a combination known as the upscale affordable dining segment. Each of BBRG's brands provides its guests with a fine dining experience and value by serving affordable cuisine prepared using fresh flavorful ingredients and authentic Italian cooking methods, combined with attentive service in an attractive, lively atmosphere. BBRG strives to be the best Italian restaurant company in America and is focused on providing its guests an excellent dining experience through consistency of execution. For more information, visit www.bbrg.com.

Contact:

Durée Ross / Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 T

194422@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-time-to-celebrate-mom-at-bravo-cucina-italiana-this-mothers-day-special-brunch-menu-offered-may-12--13-300641678.html

SOURCE BRAVO Cucina Italiana

Related Links

https://www.bravoitalian.com

