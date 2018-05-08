Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning

Owaves is currently ranked #1 for keyword "wellness" in the App Store worldwide, out of over 1,500 apps, and is now among the most popular apps on the world's #1 selling watch, the Apple Watch. With rising awareness of technology addiction and its epidemic consequences, the Owaves team offers a novel, physician-led solution to redesign the digital experience around health and well-being. "Our goal is to revolutionize time around health and well-being," explains Owaves' CEO, Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, a licensed physician and active member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. "Emojis help our users, most of which are Generation Z digital natives, re-appropriate how we keep time on devices to better focus on our biology."

Owaves is the first timekeeping system designed to integrate circadian rhythms, or the body's internal "clock". Oriented to sunrise and sunset, users design daily routines of exercise, sleep and meals according to their personal rhythms, and optimize based on tracked results. Now, for the first time, users can plan and track a healthy lifestyle using emojis.

Over 6.5 billion emojis are sent daily across social media channels, and estimates are over 50% of Generation Z messages contain at least one emoji. With a record number of adolescents and young adults seeking mental health support at high school and college campuses nationwide, the need for evidence-based solutions to bridge the gap of available campus wellness services is greater than ever. "Daily routines that promote physical and mental well-being are crucial across the lifespan. A key approach is leveraging routine motivators that are most relevant to each generation. Owaves is doing just that with this emoji adaptation for Generation Z," reports Liana Lianov, M.D., MPH, Chairwoman of Owaves' Scientific Advisory Board and Past-President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

About Owaves:

Owaves, Inc. is a health technology and media company revolutionizing time around health and well-being. Ranked #1 for keyword "wellness" in Apple's App Store, Owaves produces chronotherapeutic software integrating IoT and machine learning to optimize circadian rhythm. Owaves is based in Encinitas, CA and was founded in May of 2013. Learn More About Owaves

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-two-emojis-and-call-me-in-the-morning-300644482.html

SOURCE Owaves, Inc.

Related Links

https://owaves.com/

