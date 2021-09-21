TAKE YOUR SEAT Announces Barry Lawson Williams As Keynote for Inclusive Leadership Series

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKE YOUR SEAT, the professional networking community committed to building diverse boardrooms, today announced that Barry Lawson Williams will deliver the keynote for Part I of The Inclusive Leadership Series on Tuesday, October 5.

TAKE YOUR SEAT announced that Barry Lawson Williams will deliver the keynote for Part I of The Inclusive Leadership Series on Tuesday, October 5. TAKE YOUR SEAT

Held virtually once per month, The Inclusive Leadership Program is a six-part series based on the impactful insights of Deloitte's Six Traits of Inclusive Leadership. The series will kick off on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET with Barry Lawson Williams presenting "The Black Corporate Directors Time Capsule Project: How we move forward from here."

Jerusha Stewart, CEO and Co-founder of TAKE YOUR SEAT said, "The number of public and private mandates requiring diverse corporate boards is increasing every day – the time is now for all companies to intentionally embrace inclusivity in corporate governance, and I can't think of a better person than Barry Lawson Williams to impart the roadmap to systemic change."

Part I will consist of three tracks:

COMMITMENT: Aligning Personal and Corporate Values COGNIZANCE OF BIAS: Identifying Blind Spots COURAGE: Promoting Change Agents in the Boardroom

Barry Lawson Williams said "While I am not a mandate person -- in fact, shame on us for getting to the point we need to mandate for this to happen -- I am honored to partner with TAKE YOUR SEAT on the Inclusive Leadership Series."

Inclusive Leadership Series attendees will learn how boards can diversify to build the inclusive boardroom of the future. TAKE YOUR SEAT is proud to offer this new series to assist companies in achieving their board diversify objectives.

About Barry Lawson Williams

Barry Lawson Williams is the retired Managing General Partner of the investment and consulting company that he founded in 1987. Williams Pacific Ventures (WPV). Williams attended Harvard University where he received a B.A. degree in government in 1966 and M.B.A and J.D. degrees in 1971. From 1971 to 1978 he was a management consultant at McKinsey and Company in the United States and several Latin American countries. From 1979 to 1987 he served finally as managing principal of Bechtel Investments, Inc. He assisted in the acquisition and sellback of Dillon Read & Company and served on its board of directors. Since founding WPV in 1987, Williams has served on 14 public company boards. He was, during late 2000-2001, the interim President and CEO of the American Management Association Inc. He has also taught an entrepreneurship course at the Haas (U.C. Berkeley) Graduate School of Business for six years; been a senior environmental mediator with JAMS for six years; and an environmental site trustee for two years. Within WPV, he has been the owner operator of 4 businesses.

About TAKE YOUR SEAT

TAKE YOUR SEAT is a for-profit social venture company and professional networking community whose members and partners believe equity turbocharges business. TAKEYOURSEAT.CO helps candidates, board leaders and boards achieve boardroom diversity success in the near term for the long term. As the nation's leading online hub for board relationship building, TAKE YOUR SEAT provides education, mentorship, access, and opportunity, while creating an unprecedented, frictionless and cost-effective way for public, private, and non-profit boards to fulfill their promises for equitable leadership. TAKE YOUR SEAT is committed to helping organizations and candidates make the boardrooms of America better reflect America, one seat at a time. For more information, visit www.takeyourseat.co

Contact:

Irina Woelfle, IWPR Group

[email protected]

(203) 832-6773

SOURCE TAKE YOUR SEAT