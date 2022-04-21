Take Your Seat Announces Cohort II of the Inclusive Leadership Series

Transformational training series based on Deloitte's Six Traits of Inclusive Leadership beginning June 7, 2022 now open for registration

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKE YOUR SEAT (TYS) the public benefit corporation committed to increasing the number of Black professionals in America's boardrooms, announced today the launch of Cohort II of THE INCLUSIVE LEADERSHIP SERIES (TILS), a first of its kind program dedicated to empowering board leaders to foster a sense of belonging in the boardroom so all can thrive at the table. Upon completion of the six-month commitment, leaders will find themselves equipped and empowered to tap into the ROI of DEI.

Designed for leaders who recognize the truly inclusive boardroom of the future requires high-performing boards to go beyond satisfying compliance targets and government statutes, TILS provides a clear and actional path to getting that done successfully. Based on Deloitte's research and utilizing the Six Traits of Inclusive Leadership, the training brings board directors and C-suite executives together to engage in the most challenging—and often awkward—conversations needed to create inclusive environments for multicultural teams.

"The chance to sit with CEOs, founders, and board members involved in everything from big public companies to privately held juggernauts was invaluable because you're in a safe space to learn and bring back actionable intelligence to your company and boardroom," said David Baldwin, CEO/Founder Baldwin& and Co-founder of Ponysaurus Brewing Co, who was a member of the inaugural cohort. "The transformation is quite real and the relationships you'll make are profound. I can't recommend this highly enough."

The series kicks off June 7, 2022, with an exclusive fireside chat with Clarence Otis, Jr., Lead Director on Verizon's Board of Directors and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darden Restaurants, Inc. Over the course of six months, directors will experience guidance, support, and accountability for actionable plans with their assigned coach facilitators. Leveraging the thought leadership of Nasdaq's Center for Board Excellence, veteran board directors and governance and DEI experts, the best-in-class executive leadership training delivers cohort-based experiences while giving data-driven insights and tools to transform and advance boards.

A 2020 study by McKinsey & Company found that companies with racially and ethnically diverse boards are 36% more likely to have better financial returns than their peers. As shareholders have become more aware of the fiduciary impact of DEI on corporate performance, diversity is included in nearly 100% of board search specifications and is one of the top topics on board agendas.

"I've come to realize that the insularity of America's boards inhibits peak performance. We have a business and moral imperative to create greater diversity and broader representation on our boards–but it is not easy," admits John Replogle, Partner, One Better Ventures, and Board member. "And it can be downright scary."

"This program facilitates honest conversations between races and genders and provides practical techniques to navigate the complexities of race relations. These are not easy topics and there are no cookie cutter solutions," adds Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "Education, talking, and practical techniques make a difference! I look forward to joining the future Inclusive Leadership Series and learning more."

TAKE YOUR SEAT (TYS) is a leading for-profit social venture company on a mission to increase the number of Black professionals in America's boardrooms by providing best-in-class professional networking, board placement services, and rich education and training programs for both candidates and board leaders. Founded in 2021 as a response to the so-called pipeline problem, TYS is committed to delivering an unprecedented, frictionless, and cost-effective way for private, public, and non-profit boards to fulfill their promises for equitable leadership.

