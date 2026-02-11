Take2 Raises $14M Series A to Automate Healthcare Recruiting with Autonomous AI Agents

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Take2, an AI agents platform purpose-built for healthcare recruiting, today announced it has raised a $14 million Series A led by Human Capital, with participation from Bertelsmann Healthcare Investments, Reach Capital, SemperVirens VC, and Honeystone Ventures. The funding announcement was first covered by Axios.

Healthcare hiring has reached a breaking point. One in three new jobs in the U.S. is in healthcare, turnover often exceeds 50%, and vacancy costs are among the highest of any industry. Yet many recruiting workflows remain deeply manual.

Take2 is addressing that bottleneck with autonomous AI agents designed for healthcare hiring. The company's first agent, the AI Interviewer, conducts phone interviews with candidates 24/7, evaluates them, records calls, and syncs results directly into applicant tracking systems — all with no human-in-the-loop. Trained on healthcare-specific hiring data, the platform helps organizations assess candidates more accurately while generating predictive insights that improve hiring quality and long-term retention.

Take2 is seeing growing adoption as healthcare organizations look for faster, more scalable ways to staff their roles. Today, the platform serves leading healthcare organizations, including some of the largest health systems in the United States.

"Healthcare systems are under enormous pressure, and hiring is one of their biggest hidden costs," said Yaniv Shimoni and Kaushik Narasimhan, co-founders of Take2. "We're building AI agents that actually do the work — not just assist — so recruiting teams can focus on strategic decisions instead of time-consuming manual processes."

With this funding, Take2 will expand beyond interviews into a broader network of AI agents that automate the end-to-end recruiting process, including sourcing, screening, credential verification, scheduling, and employee onboarding. By automating more of the funnel, Take2 aims to help healthcare organizations save millions of dollars annually while improving quality of hire and employee retention.

"The bottom line is that Take2 works — it's not just a promise," said Joe Gage, CHRO at Mercy Health and Chairperson-Elect of the Catholic Health Association. "It enables faster recruiting and hiring, and a more economical, scalable hiring system with a better candidate experience."

Take2 is an AI agents platform purpose-built for healthcare recruiting. Its agent network automates the end-to-end hiring process — from job posting to job offer. Take2's mission is to manage healthcare recruiting with autonomous AI agents, helping organizations reduce costs, hire faster, and improve retention and quality of hire.

