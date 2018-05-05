Takeda Activities at American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting Innovation Zone Highlight Advancements in Mental Health

The panels are composed of a broad group of experts across the mental healthcare community, representing patients, technology innovators, scientists, clinicians, and health system leaders who will share their insights and experiences. Launched last year, the Innovation Zone, held during APA, May 5-8 in New York, is an important new pillar at the APA Annual Meeting. It serves as a showcase and catalyst for the advancement of mental health technologies, dedicated to answering the question, "what is next in mental health technology".

The Innovation Zone offers the Psychiatry community – clinicians, advocacy groups, innovators, technologists – an opportunity to share ideas, learnings and best practices to accelerate use of technology in improving care for patients facing mental health challenges. Through the Innovation Zone, APA attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how Takeda is using external partnerships and digital technologies in neuroscience to help transform patient outcomes in mental health, particularly depression.

"This is an exciting time for technology and innovation in the area of neuroscience, one of Takeda's key therapeutic areas of focus," said Darryl Sleep, M.D., SVP and Head, U.S. Medical Office and U.S. Medical Affairs, Takeda. "Takeda is actively exploring ways in which we can partner and collaborate across stakeholder groups to use digital innovations to better support patients and clinicians in managing mental health and well-being."

Takeda Innovation Zone activities include:

Sunday , May 6 th , 9:00-10:00am ET :

Takeda Panel Discussion: "Enhanced patient support and engagement through digital innovation and artificial intelligence to improve adherence and clinical outcomes"

Tuesday, May 8 th , 12:00-1:00pm ET :

Takeda Panel Discussion: "Improving mental health and patient outcomes: Enhanced patient-clinician engagement through digital technology"

For more information on panelists and for a complete schedule of Innovation Zone activities, please visit the APA conference web site.

The scientific community's understanding of the brain has grown exponentially throughout the last decade, leading to major medical advances. Takeda believes that using external research and multi-stakeholder collaborations to join complimentary expertise will help to accelerate understanding and drive continued innovation and breakthroughs in neuroscience, including major depressive disorder. External partnerships in technology and digital medicine are key areas that are being used to address goals of improving patient care and the patient-physician relationship.

About the American Psychiatric Association Mental Health Innovation Zone

To address the ever-changing landscape in technology in relation to mental health services, the American Psychiatric Association is hosting the Mental Health Innovation Zone as part of the 2018 Annual Meeting experience. This featured experience at the Annual Meeting will allow attendees to become part of the next wave of technology enhancements and implementations in the mental health profession. The Mental Health Innovation Zone will be open Saturday, May 5, until Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Crystal Palace at the Javits Center in New York.

Social media: #MHIZ, #APAAM18

About Takeda Neuroscience

Neuroscience is a core therapeutic area for Takeda. Our mission is to provide innovative medicines for targeted patient populations suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders for whom there are no treatments available. We identify targets either genetically linked with specific neuropsychiatric disorders or with high association to the disease pathophysiology, design and operationalize clinical trials in novel ways in an effort to overcome historical challenges, and collaborate with patients, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, payors, regulators and prescribers to integrate their unique expertise and perspective. Takeda's current global portfolio consists of five approved medicines to treat adults with: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's-type dementia, insomnia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. In addition, there are many novel compounds in clinical development for targeted patient populations.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda's presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Around 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda's partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. is located in Deerfield, Ill., and is the U.S. marketing and sales organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Additional information about Takeda is available through its corporate website, www.takeda.com, and additional information about Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. is available through its website, www.takeda.us.

