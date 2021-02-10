TakeLessons Inc. Launches Real-Time Online Acting Courses on TakeLessons Live

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TakeLessons Live , the subscription-based online community learning platform that encourages personal educational exploration in a social setting today, announced its premier series of acting classes for beginners.

Taught by some of TakeLessons' highest rated acting teachers, these classes are designed for people of all ages who are interested in getting started in acting or simply want to try a new creative outlet. The online acting courses cover acting basics, character building, introductory scene work, audition tips and more. TakeLessons has seen a 37% year over year growth in acting class enrollment. This increasing interest in online acting classes makes it the perfect addition to the TakeLessons Live subscription service.

TakeLessons Live not only makes online learning fun, but social and immersive. Using two-way video technology, these classes create an online learning environment that feels just like an in-person classroom.

TakeLessons Live gives students the unique freedom to learn and explore their interests online with highly qualified and vetted teachers, and while interacting with fellow students. The benefits of learning acting through TakeLessons Live are:

Unlimited Access to a growing list of subjects taught in interactive, real-time online classes, including American Sign Language (ASL), English, French, Spanish, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, Singing and Acting. In addition to live classes, students are also given access to pre-recorded video content and thought leadership articles that can be accessed 24/7.

to a growing list of subjects taught in interactive, real-time online classes, including American Sign Language (ASL), English, French, Spanish, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, Singing and Acting. In addition to live classes, students are also given access to pre-recorded video content and thought leadership articles that can be accessed 24/7. Freedom to take as many classes as desired. With a TakeLessons Live monthly membership, students can learn guitar one day and learn singing the next, without incurring additional costs. Because students are free to try as many classes as they like, they're not only able to quickly advance their skills in their area of interest, but are also given a risk-free opportunity to explore subjects they might not usually pursue.

to take as many classes as desired. With a TakeLessons Live monthly membership, students can learn guitar one day and learn singing the next, without incurring additional costs. Because students are free to try as many classes as they like, they're not only able to quickly advance their skills in their area of interest, but are also given a risk-free opportunity to explore subjects they might not usually pursue. Collaboration with fellow students is strongly encouraged. All of TakeLessons Live classes are conducted in group settings, allowing for students to connect with each other during and after class. From mutual encouragement to offsite study group formation, participants get support that keeps them motivated to meet their learning goals.

"We believe learning is better when real people connect with each other through shared experiences, which is why we created TakeLessons Live," said Steven Cox, CEO of TakeLessons. "Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen people forced to put a pause on what makes them happy, and that's especially true for theater students. We're excited to launch TakeLessons Live acting classes as an innovative solution for those young and old looking to try their first-ever acting class, or seeking to explore a lifelong passion for theater."

TakeLessons Live is perfect for anyone interested in pursuing acting. With one membership, students can learn the basics for the stage, take singing lessons to prepare for a musical, and learn French to perfect the dialect for a script. They can do this with the support and encouragement of their classmates, and embrace their learning journey to the fullest potential.

For more information about TakeLessons Live or to sign up for a free 14 day trial click here .

About TakeLessons:

TakeLessons is the online learning marketplace that has been connecting students with experienced, vetted instructors since 2006. TakeLessons' bespoke suite of websites and applications provides solutions for students of all ages to find instructors for individuals and group classes in topics including languages, music, dance, computer skills, math, cooking and photography. The San Diego company offers free classes on TakeLessons TV and partners with independent schools to provide music and language classes. Each year, TakeLessons empowers more than 20 million people to connect, learn, grow and live more meaningful lives.

To learn more, visit TakeLessons.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Elise Kurkjian

Venture PR

(424) 230-3770

[email protected]

SOURCE TakeLessons Inc.