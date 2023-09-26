TAKEOFF Creative and RFLX lands in San Francisco

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKEOFF Creative and RFLX (sports and entertainment brand of TAKEOFF), are thrilled to announce the opening of their new office in San Francisco, the heart of innovation and creativity. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the two brands, demonstrating their commitment to delivering unparalleled services to their clients across the globe.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9204351-takeoff-creative-rflx-lands-in-san-francisco 

TAKEOFF Creative is a full-service content creation studio specialized in the video game industry.
TAKEOFF Creative and RFLX lands in San Francisco
In the year 2023, RFLX and TAKEOFF Creative's portfolio includes standout projects that have captured the imagination of the industry.

Did you hear about the Barbie movie marketing campaign? Sure you did. It turns out that TAKEOFF and RFLX's teams are behind the creation of the customized console Xbox Series S inspired by the movie. The same teams are also behind the customization of a Minecraft-themed PC in partnership with Microsoft.

They do not stop there. They are also creating crazy content for Ubisoft Canada's TikTok and pioneering the development of the innovative and personalized ArtQrCode ®.

To see more: visit TAKEOFF Creative website and RFLX website.

Prime Location: 315 Montgomery Street

Situated at 315 Montgomery Street in the Financial District, TAKEOFF's new San Francisco office enjoys a prime location that reflects the company's commitment to excellence. The choice of this address is not just about being in a trendy neighborhood; it's about being in the epicenter of innovation and creativity where groundbreaking ideas come to life.

Opening Doors on October 2nd

Mark your calendars because TAKEOFF Creative's San Francisco office officially opens its doors on October 2nd. Clients, partners, and industry enthusiasts are invited to drop by, meet the team, and discuss their upcoming game publishing campaigns.

Proximity for Stronger Relationships

The belief that proximity is essential for building long lasting connections has driven this move. By establishing a presence in the tech hub of San Francisco, TAKEOFF aims to be closer to its clients, offering them more opportunities for collaboration and support.

A Global Presence

TAKEOFF Creative isn't new to expanding its horizons. With offices in the UK, France, Middle East, North America, and Asia in Singapore, it operates on a truly international scale. The company's ability to bridge cultures, languages, and markets has made it a trusted partner for innovative entertainment companies.

STUDIOS CONTACTS: 

TAKEOFF Creative
[email protected]
+1 514 271 4445 (Canada)
+1 415 993 GAME (4263) (USA)

RFLX
[email protected]
+1 514 271 4445 (CA)
+1 415 993 GAME (4263) (USA)

