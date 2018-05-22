TakeOver 2018 Announces 40+ Speaker Lineup for their Second Annual Conference

TakeOver 2018 speakers will bring fresh, actionable, and forward-thinking perspectives on a wide variety of technology and innovation topics; including the challenges and strategies for sustained innovation, the role of emerging technologies, and ongoing disruption in varied industries–media, sports, retail, financial services, automotive, healthcare, and more.

"Last year, TakeOver explored innovation and why businesses today need to evolve and innovate to survive. This year, we will focus on the how: how do large enterprises around the world approach innovation? What strategies and initiatives are they adopting?" said Sheetal Jaitly, Founder and CEO of TribalScale. "The word 'innovation' is everywhere but no one really knows what it means. We're going to be the ones that ignite that discussion."

TribalScale advocates diversity. At last year's TakeOver Innovation Conference, 53% of speakers were female, which demonstrated that diversity in background, gender, age, and other ascriptive categories leads to better thought leadership and more innovative approaches to business. TakeOver 2018 programming and speaker-set mirrors this viewpoint.

TakeOver 2018 will have three full stages with panels throughout the day, hands-on workshops, lightning talks, interactive demos, and networking opportunities. The first cohort of disruptive startups created by TribalScale Venture Studios program will also be showcased and launched at TakeOver. Venture Studios is now accepting applicants for their second cohort–interested candidates can apply here. And a portion of TakeOver proceeds will go towards a visually impaired individual's eSight–a pair of electronic glasses that will allow them to see.

In addition to Joe Jackman, TakeOver boasts multiple keynote speakers who will discuss the need for innovation, the "hows" and "whens", and they will share their own successes and failures. TakeOver participants will also hear from global C-suite business executives and thought leaders that represent organizations from all verticals, including; BBC News, Nissan, Karma Automotive, NextVR, OneWay Ventures, Salesforce, Amadeus IT Group, and Citigroup. Toronto-based firms and innovators will also be on stage, such as; Sun Life Financial, Shaftesbury VR, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and Adbank.

Speakers include the following executives and more:

Michael Bayle , Head of Mobile, Amadeus IT Group

, Head of Mobile, Amadeus IT Group Denise Barfuss , Head of Connected Vehicle Services, Nissan

, Head of Connected Vehicle Services, Nissan Kirstine Stewart , President and CRO, TribalScale

, President and CRO, TribalScale Brian Wong , Co-Founder and CEO, Kiip

, Co-Founder and CEO, Kiip Dana Randall , Former Head of Global Innovation, Coach

, Former Head of Global Innovation, Coach David Hopkinson , COO, MLSE

, COO, MLSE Laura Vidal Borrell , Global Head of Marketing, HP

, Global Head of Marketing, HP Danielle Kayembe , CEO and Founder, GreyFire

, CEO and Founder, GreyFire Eveline Buchatskiy, Managing Partner, One Way Ventures

Dr. Jason Fischer , Chief of Emergency Medicine, The Hospital for Sick Children

, Chief of Emergency Medicine, The Hospital for Sick Children Sabarish Gnanamoorthy, 14-year old Founder, WaypointAR

Amit Bhatia , Head, Manulife Innovation Labs

, Head, Manulife Innovation Labs Danny Keens , VP of Content, NextVR

, VP of Content, NextVR Cathy Hackl , Emmy-nominated communicator

, Emmy-nominated communicator Syd Lawrence , Co-Founder and CEO, the Bot Platform

, Co-Founder and CEO, the Bot Platform Peter Aceto , Executive-in-Residence, TribalScale Venture Studios

, Executive-in-Residence, TribalScale Venture Studios Kelsey Cole , Co-Founder and CSO, Adbank

, Co-Founder and CSO, Adbank Neelay Patel , Director of TV, Radio & Digital Products, BBC

, Director of TV, Radio & Digital Products, BBC Alexandra Nuth , Managing Director, ATB Financial

, Managing Director, ATB Financial Andrew Tai , CEO, Motoinsight

, CEO, Motoinsight Michael Katz , Co-Founder and CEO, mParticle

About TribalScale's TakeOver Innovation Conference

TakeOver Innovation Conference is Canada's largest one-day innovation conference and attracts over 800 business executives and thought leaders from around the world. TakeOver delegates come together from a range of industries to discuss current and future trends that will enable individuals and companies to grow and thrive. Through hands-on learning, networking opportunities, and exposure to emerging technologies, participants will discover how to transform and innovate for long-term success. With truly diverse and inclusive aims, brand new panel sessions, interactive workshops and demos, TribalScale's TakeOver Conference is the ultimate place for innovation. For more information on TakeOver's programming, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities please visit https://takeoverinnovationconference.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/takeover-2018-announces-40-speaker-lineup-for-their-second-annual-conference-300652122.html

SOURCE TribalScale