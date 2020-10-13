Takeuchi Rolls Out Mize Warranty and Service Parts Solutions to Global Distributor and Dealer Network

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, provider of the industry-leading Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that Takeuchi Mfg. Co, Ltd with Head Quarters in Japan, has rolled out Mize Warranty Management and Service Parts solutions to their global Distributor and Dealer network. Mize enables Takeuchi with a single system for equipment Registration, Warranty, Parts Catalog, and a Knowledge Base available to all stakeholders.

Takeuchi is a leading provider of compact construction equipment, with an extensive distributor, dealer, and service network worldwide. The company has been building and expanding a global network and deploying the Mize Service Lifecycle Management solution would deliver a better service experience to their business partners and customers.

"Takeuchi has been an innovator in compact construction equipment and delivery of customer service through an extensive dealer and service network," said Clay Eubanks, Director - Global Sales at Takeuchi Mfg Ltd Co. "We wanted to enable our dealers to deliver a better warranty and parts experience to meet our customer needs. Expanding the Mize solution from the US market to a global network will help us manage our warranty costs, improve product quality, and enhance sharing of Parts and Service information with all our global network of subsidiaries, distributors, and dealers."

Takeuchi has rolled out the Mize system to distributors and dealers throughout Asia, Europe, and Australia. Mize global solution integrates with Mize systems already deployed by Takeuchi US to streamline Warranty Claims, Supplier Recovery, Parts Catalog, and Knowledge publishing. Mize solution is Integrated with Parts schematic designs, Parts ordering, and financial systems to streamline end-to-end warranty and parts processes.

Dealers can access the Parts catalog and knowledge online and offline in multiple languages enabling them to have faster access to up-to-date information anywhere in the world.

"Mize has been a software partner for Takeuchi US for many years. Their team is very knowledgeable about our business and brings best practices in Warranty Management," said Adachi Takayuki, Takeuchi's Production Project Manager. "The depth and breadth of Mize Service Lifecycle Management software capabilities will help us to continue streamlining the warranty operations globally. Mize provides us with a single global system, simplifying our operations beyond our multiple existing solutions utilized regionally for each Service function. The new solution will enable better tracking of product Warranty entitlements, claims, and analysis, while equipping our stakeholders with up to date information on Parts Catalogs and Knowledge available universally, simplifying access with our distributors, dealers, and customers."

"Mize is excited to provide the SLM solution for Takeuchi to streamline and optimize their Warranty and Service processes," said Ashok Kartham, Founder and CEO of Mize. "Mize Service Lifecycle Management, powered by our Connected Customer Experience platform, helps global manufacturers such as Takeuchi to connect all stakeholders, processes, and data to improve customer satisfaction and service operations."

Visit Mize to learn how you can more about Mize Service Lifecycle Management solutions for durable goods manufacturers.

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi is a leading provider of compact construction equipment. The company began manufacturing in 1963 and has been a pioneer in the compact equipment industry. Takeuchi compact excavator and compact track loader products have transformed global construction equipment markets. Takeuchi has an extensive dealer and service network supported by state-of-the-art training, parts, and distribution facilities worldwide. Visit takeuchiglobal.com for additional information.

About Mize

Mize is a Service Lifecycle Management company that provides a SaaS solution for durable goods manufacturers and their value chain. The company provides a Connected Customer Experience among OEMs and their end customers, dealer channels, service provider network, and suppliers, connecting and managing all service lifecycle interactions, extending across Warranty, Service Plans, Support, Service Delivery, Parts, and Returns. Mize solutions lead to reduced service delivery costs, optimized service experience, and maximized customer lifetime value. For additional information, visit m-ize.com.

SOURCE Mize

Related Links

http://www.m-ize.com

