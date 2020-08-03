Takeya Expands Into Growing Pickleball Market With Newman Sibling Partnership

"Takeya is proud to be represented by a dynamic sibling duo like the Newmans in the rapidly expanding pickleball world," said President of Takeya, Ken Tran. "As an avid pickleball player myself, I've noticed the rising popularity of the sport firsthand and I'm excited to have our Actives bottle become a staple product on the court. Takeya admires the impact that the Newmans have on up-and-coming pickleball athletes. Their drive, commitment and passion to inspire others to live healthy, active lifestyles aligns nicely with Takeya's vision, making this partnership a natural fit."

As high-level tennis players, the Newmans quickly excelled in pickleball after being introduced to the activity in 2017. From there, they became instant professionals with their careers skyrocketing ever since. For maximum exposure among this new demographic, Takeya will be accompanying Riley and Lindsey to all upcoming events including USAPA tournaments and Newman Nation training camps. The brand will provide fellow pickleball players involved in the Newman Nation with water bottles from its Actives line.

"We love Takeya's Actives bottles and all the innovative features suited for optimal hydration that come along with them," said Riley Newman. Added Lindsey Newman, "As we travel to different tournaments across the United States, Takeya ensures that we are staying healthy, hydrated and ready to take on every match!"

Takeya's water bottle collections are developed for all-day hydration with elevated features including vacuum insulation to ensure ice cold drinks for 24 hours, leak-proof lids, powder coating for sure grip and protective bumpers for added durability. The partnership with the Newman siblings will continue to drive the brand's mission of providing hydration to active lifestyles while practicing "Takeya Together."

ABOUT TAKEYA USA

Headquartered in Cosa Mesa, California, Takeya USA is a fast-growing active fitness brand that specializes in insulated hydration solutions for people on the go. Established in 2008, Takeya USA brings 55 years of Japanese design heritage and innovation to provide simple solutions that work. Whatever you do to keep active and strong, Takeya will be there to keep you refreshed and hydrated along the way. For more information, visit www.takeyausa.com.

Contact: Lauren Spoto, [email protected]

SOURCE Takeya USA

Related Links

https://takeyausa.com

