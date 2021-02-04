Taking 1Password to the next level: Akshay Bhargava announced as Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password today announced that Akshay Bhargava has joined the company as Chief Product Officer and GM of Emerging Solutions. Bhargava will spearhead emerging products to cement 1Password at the forefront of the security space, delivering cutting-edge services and features that reflect the company's relentless focus on security and user experience.

Bhargava joins 1Password having worked most recently as Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes, where he was responsible for product strategy and innovation. Under his leadership, the company developed many new B2B and B2C offerings that were central to its acquisition of business customers, quadrupling new business growth and tripling its average B2B deal size in just over 2 years.

As an executive at Oracle Cloud Business Group, Bhargava oversaw a multibillion-dollar annual product portfolio, including the release of new cloud security, monitoring and analytics services. Prior, he was a product leader at FireEye, establishing a double-figure portfolio of products, both through organic development and strategic acquisition. He has also worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, advising the boards and CEOs of several Fortune 1000 companies. He was recognized among The Software Report's Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2020, and won the 2021 BIG Innovation Award.

"Akshay has an extraordinary track record," said 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner. "Time and again he has shown the vision needed to deliver products that the market is crying out for – and that customers prefer to use. I look forward to working with Akshay to take 1Password to the next level."

Bhargava will be continuing the product work that has established 1Password not only as the world's most loved password manager for consumers and business, but increasingly as a user-friendly and feature-rich security suite to keep businesses and families safe online.

1Password recently announced the release of domain breach reports, which help businesses to identify employees affected by data breaches so effective action can be taken. It also recently announced a partnership with Privacy.com that lets customers create virtual credit card information in a browser to make payments more safely online – a boon to both business and consumer customers.

"We're fond of saying that 1Password is more than just a password manager, and 2020 was the year we really began to show that," Shiner added. "With Akshay at the top of a supremely talented product team, I'm excited to accelerate that trend, and grow 1Password into the smartest, most user-centric security service in the world, with the best password manager available at its core."

Bhargava rounds out a world-class executive team led by CEO Jeff Shiner, alongside Chief Financial Officer, Jeannie De Guzman, and Chief Revenue Officer, Julian Teixeira.

