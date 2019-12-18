Taking Blood Pressure Measurement Properly is Vital to Patients' Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate blood pressure readings are only as good as the techniques used to take the measurement, according to a new perspective piece to be published today in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) by the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative (KDOQI).

More than 100 million U.S. adults have hypertension (high blood pressure), the majority requiring pharmaceutical treatment, and the disease is prevalent in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

"Controlling blood pressure remains the most important intervention nephrologists or any care giver can provide to reduce kidney disease progression and prevent strokes and heart attacks," said Holly Kramer, MD, co-author of "Blood Pressure Measurement: A KDOQI Perspective" and the President of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). "However, without accurate data, decisions can be erroneous and lead to adverse outcomes."

The authors (Paul E. Drawz, MD, MHS, MS; Srinivassn Beddhu, MS; Dr. Kramer; Michael Rakotz, MD; Michael V. Rocco, MD; and Paul K. Whelton, MD) of the article provide an update on best practices for measuring blood pressure in the office/clinic and for assessment and the best way for patients to take blood pressure measurement at home.

"Best clinical practices often start with the simplest of details such as best practices for blood pressure measurement," Dr. Kramer said. "The ten minutes to review this KDOQI commentary by Drs. Paul Drawz and Paul Whelton could prevent hundreds of hours addressing errors and adverse events due to inaccurate blood pressure readings. Simply stated, improving blood pressure measurement in your clinic will improve the delivery of care in your clinic."

The authors stress the importance of training patients on the variable nature of blood pressure and how to interpret measurements. For example, an empty bladder and the position of the patient's feet can affect the reading, the article explains. Primary care professionals (PCP) should also spend time training their patients who measure from home the best practice to take a reading, how often, and how to keep a record of the readings for their PCP.

"The measurement of blood pressure is one of the more important aspects of a clinic visit for patients with CKD," said Dr. Drawz, co-author of the commentary. "Blood pressure is inherently variable. It is important that the technique for measuring blood pressure does not introduce even more variability. Implementing a process to measure blood pressure per the guidelines from the American Heart Association can provide patients and clinicians with the assurance that they are basing decisions regarding diagnosis and management of hypertension on blood pressure readings that were similar to those obtained in all of the landmark clinical trials that inform clinical care."

