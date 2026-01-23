Taking Center Stage in Silicon Valley: NAVEE's Strategic Global Launch Defines the Next Frontier of Intelligent Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a leading innovator in smart mobility, today unveiled its global expansion strategy at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, marking the company's evolution from European micro-mobility leader to a worldwide intelligent mobility brand. This milestone event demonstrated NAVEE's comprehensive global expansion strategy and its vision to develop intelligent mobility solutions that transcend land, water, and air boundaries.

Building on momentum as one of the fastest-growing micro-mobility brands globally and a top 3 brand in the European electric scooter market, NAVEE is making 2026 its pivotal year for global expansion, with Silicon Valley serving as a strategic launchpad for its next phase of growth. The company's strategy extends beyond urban transportation into a comprehensive portfolio of smart outdoor mobility solutions.

"This event marks a defining moment for NAVEE as we expand our vision beyond land-based micro-mobility," said Sharon Wang, the Head of NAVEE Global. "We are applying the world's leading engineering and intelligent systems across every category to create solutions that meet the diverse needs of how people around the world live, work, and play."

The brand strategy upgrade centers on NAVEE's "NO LIMITS" philosophy and introduces five core product lines designed for diverse global lifestyles:

NAVEE Space Cube: AI-driven space-expanding trailer, featuring a 48% deployable living space increase and a solar-powered off-grid system supporting independent living for days. Designed for zero-skill towing and parking, Space Cube redefines mobile living.

AI-driven space-expanding trailer, featuring a 48% deployable living space increase and a solar-powered off-grid system supporting independent living for days. Designed for zero-skill towing and parking, Space Cube redefines mobile living. NAVEE Mobi-Energy: Robotic arm energy storage robot, featuring autonomous follow-me mobility and AI-optimized solar charging. Designed to eliminate carrying and charging friction, Mobi-Energy delivers zero-effort energy support across outdoor, home, and professional scenarios.

Robotic arm energy storage robot, featuring autonomous follow-me mobility and AI-optimized solar charging. Designed to eliminate carrying and charging friction, Mobi-Energy delivers zero-effort energy support across outdoor, home, and professional scenarios. NAVEE Exo-Fit: An AI-adaptive exoskeleton for everyday life, featuring 5-minute AI body calibration, real-time terrain intelligence, and under-clothing wearability. Designed for zero-skill mobility support, Exo-Fit enhances daily movement.

An AI-adaptive exoskeleton for everyday life, featuring 5-minute AI body calibration, real-time terrain intelligence, and under-clothing wearability. Designed for zero-skill mobility support, Exo-Fit enhances daily movement. NAVEE WaveFly 5X: A next-generation personal aerial mobility device, delivering a top speed of 53 mph, up to 50 miles of range, and 70 minutes of solo flight endurance with a 309-pound maximum payload. Designed to expand mobility beyond land.

A next-generation personal aerial mobility device, delivering a top speed of 53 mph, up to 50 miles of range, and 70 minutes of solo flight endurance with a 309-pound maximum payload. Designed to expand mobility beyond land. NAVEE EVTOL: A next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, built on aerodynamic optimization, an advanced electric powertrain, and AI-driven autonomous flight systems. Designed to reimagine urban air mobility.

"We chose this moment and this location intentionally," said Sharon Wang. "This moment reflects what the global market demands: innovation, performance, and reliability. With our technological foundation in place, 342 patents, automotive-grade engineering, and proven success in Europe, we are ready to deliver."

That foundation is substantial. NAVEE invests 20% of total resources into R&D, with 2025 spending reaching USD 13.8 million. The company holds 342 patent applications with 199 patents granted. Global expansion builds on impressive momentum: 321% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, operations in 60+ countries, and 160+ service centers globally, including a rapidly growing presence in North America. NAVEE products are available through Amazon, Target, Walmart and its official online store, as well as leading global and regional retail partners worldwide.

Additional product launches are planned across all five product lines throughout 2026. Images and more information are available in the NAVEE Press Kit.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a global smart mobility brand focused on system-level engineering and intelligent technology integration. Leveraging automotive-grade design, advanced suspension systems, and AI-enabled control technologies, NAVEE develops high-performance products to support more sustainable and adaptable mobility across urban, recreational, and outdoor scenarios worldwide. Learn more at https://naveetech.us/.

Media Contact:

Xiaoning Chen

PR Manager

[email protected]



SOURCE NAVEE