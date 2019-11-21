Taking Control Of Your Diabetes Nonprofit Joins Forces with CVS Health for National Diabetes Month

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD), a San Diego-based nonprofit organization, teamed up with CVS Health to discuss the importance of localizing access to diabetes care across the country. Dr. Steve Edelman, TCOYD Founder and Director and Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego, joined Dr. Daniel Knecht, VP of Health Strategy & Innovation at CVS Health, and Joy Pape, a nationally-known nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator, to discuss actionable steps to bring diabetes care directly into the community.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year, and that number is increasing. Thankfully, so are the resources and treatment options available to them. However, there is a major disconnect between the resources that exist and what is available to people with diabetes.

"When you have diabetes…it's complicated," says Dr. Edelman. "You have the primary care doctor, the endocrinologist, you might have to see a cardiologist, a kidney specialist, and if you don't have access to a good diabetes educator that can talk to you about lifestyle modifications—it's difficult to get under control. Most caregivers have only 15 minutes to take in the information, review glucose levels and get into what the real issues are preventing diabetes control, and that's why a lot of folks have a hard time getting [their diabetes] to a safe place."

Both TCOYD and CVS Health offer a variety of in-person and online resources to make it easier for people to access care. Information can be found on their respective websites.

"Diabetes is a treatable condition," Dr. Edelman adds. "You take care of it, you'll live a healthier, longer life." Dr. Edelman knows about diabetes management firsthand both as a diabetes specialist and a person living with diabetes since the age of 15.

You can watch the full discussion on CVS Health Live here: https://cvs.co/2CYbI8n

About Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD)

Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. Taking Control Of Your Diabetes is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumer with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com

SOURCE Taking Control of Your Diabetes

