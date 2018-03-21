Taking IoT into Nightclub Industry; Yoola Cup is going to redefine party at NightClub & Bar Show

Nightclub & Bar Show brings the latest technologies, products and innovations for nightlife industry. The winners of 2018 Nightclub & Bar Awards, North America's premier industry awards program, will be announced at that night.

Yoola Cup is created by RadioFlux, a IoT startup that focuses with interactive lighting control technology for recreation industry. Yoola Cup could be a turnkey solution for real-time and modular lighting interaction, quick and easy installation for hospitality counterparts like bar, lounge, nightclubs, restaurants, etc. In addition, Yoola Cup is also a high-quality cup combined with a high-end sensor tracking device. Letting the business owner to track and collect the cup from the customers when they finished their drink. This will encourage the customer to order more drink and increase business profit profoundly.

Wait! There's more about Yoola Cup! RadioFlux knows that everything that we put in the nightclub has to be cool and chic! So, RadioFlux not only creates the Yoola Cup with the amazing lighting effect but also the charger for the device is beautifully designed. Many people are stunned by the fact that this device is actually a charger. The charger becomes not just a charger but a piece of art!

