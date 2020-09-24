Taking It Up A Gear: Allied Electronics & Automation Expands Online Selection of Motion Control and Power Transmission Products

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance product availability in high-demand categories, Allied Electronics and Automation has further expanded its ready-to-ship inventory of motion control and power transmission solutions to more than 2,000 SKUs – helping engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery.

The newly expanded inventory includes bearings, bushings, belts, sprockets, belts, couplings, clutches, pulleys, motors and lubricants from leading suppliers like Baldor-Reliance, Koyo, Martin Sprocket & Gear and TB Woods designed for a wide range of environments, including industrial applications, production lines and conveyor systems.

In addition to continuously expanding inventory of more than 3.5 million products, customers shopping the Allied website benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, responsive customer service, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Fal Dieso

Allied Electronics & Automation

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation

Related Links

https://www.alliedelec.com

