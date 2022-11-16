Taking Pollinator Awareness to the Next Level

Small business Spriggly's Beescaping focuses on local wildlife, not European honeybees

WAYNESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by husband-and-wife team Brannen Basham and Jill Jacobs, Spriggly's Beescaping is a small business from Western North Carolina offering nature education and habitat restoration services. From exhibits, books, and courses to landscape design and implementation, they have dedicated their business to supporting pollinators and the ecosystem at large.

Spriggly's Beescaping owners Jill Jacobs and Brannen Basham at Montreat Native Plant Sale Highlights of Spriggly's various offerings

Basham and Jacobs consider themselves citizen scientists with a passion for native plants, pollinators, and the natural world around them. With backgrounds in horticulture, writing, museum education, graphic design, and digital communications, they turned their passions into a business focused on conservation. With a driving focus to restore, rebuild, and rewild, Spriggly's offers opportunities, experiences, and solutions to support the idea that conservation starts in your own space.

Spriggly's has presented over 50 times across the Southeastern Region primarily on native pollinators, native plants, and how to avoid using pesticides, including a keynote with the Monarchs Across Georgia Pollinator Symposium hosted by the Botanical Gardens of Georgia. Working with museums and other institutions, they consult and create nature-themed interactive exhibitions and informational signage. In their home state of North Carolina, their outdoor exhibits and signage can be seen at the Kaleideum Museum in Winston-Salem and at the Hands On! Children's Museum in downtown Hendersonville. Nationally, they have exhibits on display or in use for traveling programs with multiple organizations, including the MOST Museum in Syracuse, NY, the University of Illinois Extension Office, and the Great Explorations Museum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Focused on habitat restoration as well as education, Spriggly's designs and installs landscaping and restoration projects for private residences and local businesses/organizations. See their public work on display at Frog Level Brewing Co. and the Haywood Arts Council in Waynesville, NC and 7 Clans Brewing in Asheville, NC. They offer detailed in-person and virtual design and consultation services, along with implementation for those in the WNC area.

Basham writes weekly nature articles for the Sylva Herald of Sylva, NC and has had numerous articles published in Smoky Mountain Living Magazine. His book, A Guide to the Wonderful World Around Us: Notes on Nature, features a wide range of articles on topics from mushrooms to the moon. Together, Basham and Jacobs were published this summer in the July/August issue of Grit Magazine, with a joint article "Support Neighborhood Pollinators on your Property." For younger readers, their children's book, Finding Home: A Story of Mason Bee, comes with a "kid's course" featuring online educational videos and an interactive book reading. The children's book is also part of a larger curriculum kit available for schools, camps, homeschools, and more.

The "kid's course" is part of their larger online course series network, Gardening for the Planet, which features over 16+ hours of on-demand video content and other digital resources from supporting bees, to choosing native plants, to integrated pest management. With over 200 enrollments over the past year, Spriggly's online course series is applicable for individuals looking for knowledge on eco-focused landscaping and supporting local pollinators, beneficial wildlife, and local ecosystems.

Explore their offerings at www.sprigglys.com, including a selection of pollinator and nature-themed greeting cards and gift items, including canvas bags, water bottles, and more.

