Taking Telehealth To A Concierge Level

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Berger of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) in Chicago is now offering telehealth consultations -- meaning that out-of-state patients can eliminate the expense and hassle of travel and hotel stays.

Now, patients have the option of pre- and post-surgery telemedicine or in person visits with Dr. Berger's team of medical professionals, and they only have to travel to Chicago for the surgery. This is facilitated by the fact that Dr. Berger's assistants provide a detailed pre-operative surgical education class via telehealth.

"Our goal is to foster an environment -- especially during this time of telehealth -- where patients feel like they are more cared for than ever," says Dr Berger. "We are thrilled to be able to tailor orthopedic care to meet each patient's needs. Now they can do the telehealth conferences from the comfort of their own home. They don't have to take time off of their jobs, sacrifice vacation days or find a caretaker for a loved one."

With a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Berger has extensive knowledge of the human body and the mechanics behind it. Using his background in mechanical engineering, Dr. Berger has pioneered a minimally invasive hip and knee joint replacement that allows him to perform the surgery without cutting any muscle, ligaments or tendons. Dr. Berger's approach is considered truly unique and highly effective with patients reporting a faster recovery and less pain than patients undergoing traditional hip and knee replacements.

Noted as the first surgeon to perform more than 11,000 outpatient joint replacements, Dr. Berger is advancing the field of orthopedic care, allowing many of his patients to walk independently and leave the hospital the same day of surgery.

To ease patient concerns of exposure to the coronavirus, MOR has implemented stringent safety protocols and limited person-to-person contact. Patients and employees are routinely screened, visitors are restricted, and new protective OR equipment is used. Dr. Berger's medical team follows stringent surgical guidelines and patients are required take a COVID-19 test, do "touchless" temperature checks and wear masks.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. The group's reputation as a leader in specialized orthopedic patient care, education and research has been recognized by many national publications. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as one of the top in the nation, and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana.

SOURCE Dr. Richard Berger