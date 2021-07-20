Taking the Learning Experience to the Next Level

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVID Products, a leader in mindful audio solutions and recently named one of the top 10 EdTech companies to watch by CIO Coverage, has officially announced the release of its new universal 70 Series. AVID continues to bring award-winning audio devices to education, such as its 30 and 50 Series, and the all-new AE-75 headset is ready to broaden that tradition. Designed for the older-student academic journey, the AE-75 is also a perfect solution for home, office, remote working, gaming and more. A sleek and durable design delivers on sound, comfort, safety and clear communication. The need for 1:1 headsets is essential for students and educators in any learning environment. AVID's dedication to product availability continues to result in connecting millions of students across the country. Whether in the classroom, hybrid or remote learning, this new series fully delivers on AVID's commitment to audio solutions that offer a safe and engaging learning experience for each step of the student journey and beyond.

Universal Headset with Noise-Canceling Microphone provides immersive sound and exceptional quality.

The AVID AE-75 universal communication headset has standard features designed to strengthen communication and listening for older students, while enhancing focus and engagement. Ear cups house 50mm speakers that deliver great bass with clear mids and highs for an immersive listening experience across a range of content. Kevlar-reinforced cable with strain relief at 3.5mm TRRS plug connection and at ear cup provide extra durability and the adjustable noise-canceling extra-flexible boom microphone provides optimal positioning with clear communication. The AE-75 delivers comfort for prolonged use with deluxe-contoured ear padding designed to surround the ears and create passive noise reduction to minimize ambient sounds for increased focus, along with the padded adjustable headband for the perfect fit. The AE-75 is easy to clean and comes with a convenient draw string travel/storage soft touch pouch and is compatible with most devices that offer 3.5mm input and an extensive range of software.

Contact AVID Products toll-free for more details at 888.575.AVID or visit avidproducts.com .

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned company in the heart of beautiful Middletown, Rhode Island, with the purpose of enriching the human experience in meaningful and sustainable ways through daily interactions, value-based products and service solutions. Within Education, the learning team focuses on developing mindful audio solutions for the complete student educational journey, K-16 and beyond, by keeping abreast of the evolving technologies in all learning environments. Providing quality, innovation and value that enhance life's experiences through mindful audio solutions is at the heart of the AVID mission.

AVID Sales Contact - Learning: Doug Welles, Director of Sales & Business Development, [email protected]

AVID PR Contact: Emil Belisle, Director of Marketing Communications, [email protected]

