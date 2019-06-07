Taking The Stage At The 13ᵗʰ Annual Women's Leadership Conference Presented by The MGM Resorts Foundation: Dr. Mary Kelly Joins as Featured Leadership Expert, Innovative Journalist Natalie Allen Returns as Conference Host

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MGM Resorts Foundation is pleased to announce the following guest speakers at this year's 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference (WLC): Dr. Mary Kelly, internationally known economist and leadership expert; and returning WLC host Natalie Allen, anchor for CNN International. The conference will be held Aug. 5 & 6 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Mary Kelly

Mary Kelly, PhD, CSP, CDR, US Navy (ret) is CEO of Productive Leaders, specializing in leadership, productivity, communication and business profit growth. In 21 years as a Navy intelligence and logistics officer, she ran military bases and trained more than 40,000 military and civilian personnel. She gained extensive experience in human resources, finance, insurance, organizational leadership, strategic planning and project development.

Dr. Kelly focuses on building successful strategies for business leaders at all levels of an organization. She has earned an outstanding reputation as a leadership expert and charismatic speaker, known for translating leadership theory into actual how-to-make-it-happen practice, with real life tools and takeaways. She has authored 11 books on business growth and leadership, including Why Leaders Fail and the 7 Prescriptions for Success, In Case of Emergency Break Glass! and 15 Ways to Grow Your Business in Every Economy. She has been quoted in hundreds of periodicals including Forbes, Money Magazine, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur and many business journals.

Natalie Allen

Natalie Allen, longtime host and friend of WLC, is an anchor for CNN International (CNN/I) based at the network's global headquarters in Atlanta, GA. She currently chairs "CNN Newsroom" Friday through Sunday, reaching viewers of both CNN/I and CNN/US.

Natalie has anchored many major breaking news stories on CNNI, including Syria's ongoing civil war, the downfall of Muhammar Gaddafi in Libya, the death of Nelson Mandela, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines and the Arab Spring. She has also worked as a correspondent for CNN/I's Green Week specials.

With more than 25 years of experience in broadcast journalism, beyond CNN Allen has worked at NBC News, MSNBC and The Weather Channel, where she served as the network's first full-time environment and climate correspondent. She anchored TWC's weekly news program, "Forecast Earth", traveling the U.S. to interview environmental pioneers and leaders in sustainability.

"We are ecstatic that we have been able to add Dr. Kelly to our roster of esteemed keynote speakers at this year's WLC. Leadership cannot be reduced to one formula, and it is invaluable to have the perspective of her caliber – experienced in both the military and civilian worlds," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer at MGM Resorts International. "We are also thrilled to welcome back Natalie Allen, our esteemed WLC host, who never fails to enliven our audience. We are looking forward to more edification, more illumination and more elevation this year!"

Conference background:

The 2019 Women's Leadership Conference registration is $549 which includes the two-day conference and all workshops and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand Conference Center. Time is also allotted for attendees to build key professional relationships with others.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend, the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC women from all walks of life are offered a variety of ways to impact their personal and professional lives, including networking opportunities, educational workshops and exposure to other women who can serve as role models, heroes or mentors.

The conference will offer a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools, including:

Exposure to diverse and nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models

Two days of career-oriented workshops that will give women hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs

Three distinct learning tracks: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Executives and Executives

WLC is open to women of all ethnicities, professions/occupations and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them. The MGM Resorts Foundation is the conference's Presenting Sponsor. Each year proceeds from the conference after costs are donated to one or more local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and children.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. Sponsors include but are not limited to: Aristocrat Technologies, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, Cox Communications, IGT, Prudential. For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

