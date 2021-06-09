Taking Trade Schools to the Next Level With 'Digital Interactive Student Housing'

BAXTER, Minn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing (AINDT) has unveiled a new project called the Digital Interactive Student Housing which was completed in May of 2021. AINDT's latest endeavor to further NDT education is a two-story, 16,000 square foot student housing complex which can house up to 26 students and is located in Brainerd, MN.

AINDT, founded in 2013, has been an innovating provider of nondestructive testing education in both the corporate sector and as a Licensed Private Career School offering their "Nondestructive Testing Technologies" certificate program where students learn about radiography, ultrasonic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, and visual inspection methods. The course includes a radiation safety course as well. Since inception, AINDT has provided a 92% graduate placement in this highly sought-after career.

"Our interactive student housing provides an immersive learning experience for each student where they can work with their peers on projects, collaborate, and be mentored by faculty members who teach online courses," said Don Booth, AINDT CEO. "We provide students with an environment that will allow them to learn and grow, while also being able to experience the benefits of living on campus."

The campus provides students with comfortable and spacious rooms, a relaxing study area with a digital fireplace and conference table, a fitness room, laundry facility, and an interactive "Hall of History" where students can learn about people such as Marie Curie, Pierre Curie, Wilhelm Roentgen, Ernest Rutherford, James Clerk Maxwell, Michael Faraday, Hans Christian Orsted, Nikola Tesla, and Albert Einstein.

The campus is also equipped with a filming studio where the AINDT staff creates online content for their NDT training courses, as well as a podcast studio created for the new AINDT podcast which will launch sometime in June of 2021. The interior design also incorporates industry specific canvas art in all the communal spaces, hallways, and study rooms to promote the immersive learning experience.

"To make our campus interactive we are in the process of placing QR codes on the artwork so that students can scan the code and listen to the history of the person or structure that they are looking at," said Don Booth, AINDT CEO. "Also, each room will have an AINDT study channel where students can listen to instructor-led quiz reviews pertaining to each NDT method they are studying at the time."

For more information about the American Institute of Nondestructive Testing call 855-313-0325 or email [email protected]

