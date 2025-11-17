TAKING VITAMINS HAS NEVER BEEN TASTIER, THANKS TO SUJA ORGANIC'S NEW MULTIVITAMIN WELLNESS SHOTS

Suja Organic announces the launch of three new Multivitamin Wellness Shots, featuring Fiber, Magnesium, and Biotin for everyday wellness

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suja Organic – a leading juice brand owned by Suja Life – is announcing the launch of three new Multivitamin wellness shots: Multivitamin with Fiber, Multivitamin with Magnesium and Multivitamin with Biotin. Designed to simplify daily wellness routines, these vibrant, nutrient-packed wellness shots serve as an excellent source of vitamins A, C, E, and a full spectrum of energizing B-vitamins, making them the ultimate grab-and-go wellness essential.

Suja Organic Multivitamin Wellness Shots

Multivitamin with Fiber – Strawberry Citrus: Provides a good source (3 grams) of dietary fiber to support digestive health.

Provides a good source (3 grams) of dietary fiber to support digestive health. Multivitamin with Magnesium – Raspberry Ginger : Crafted with a good source of Magnesium Glycinate.

: Crafted with a good source of Magnesium Glycinate. Multivitamin with Biotin – Mango Turmeric: Formulated to include 500% of the recommended daily intake of biotin.

Unlike traditional multivitamins, Suja's Multivitamin wellness shots are easy to sip, refreshingly delicious, and made to fit in with busy lifestyles. Designed for both daily use and as an extension of existing wellness regimens, each nutrient-packed wellness shot offers big benefits with big impact, including:

Essential Vitamins: Packed with excellent source vitamins A, C, and E for powerful antioxidant support to help you thrive. Includes energizing B1, B2, B3, B6, B9, and B12 vitamins to keep you feeling your best all day.

Packed with excellent source vitamins A, C, and E for powerful antioxidant support to help you thrive. Includes energizing B1, B2, B3, B6, B9, and B12 vitamins to keep you feeling your best all day. Superfood Phytonutrients: Features Suja's phytonutrient blend with organic ingredients like turmeric, green tea, and tart cherry for an all-natural boost.

"Consumers are clamoring for functional solutions to fill nutritional gaps in their daily diet," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "Our new Multivitamin trio brings together the most in-demand nutrients in 2025—magnesium, biotin, and fiber—in a delicious, accessible format that fits into your routine at home or on the go."

All three Multivitamin wellness shots can be found in the refrigerated section at Kroger banner locations nationwide.

About Suja Organic

Suja Organic is the nation's #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and among the fastest growing beverage companies in the U.S. Suja began from a shared dream to help people transform their lives through conscious nutrition and is notably one of the first juice companies to offer organic, cold-pressed juice. Each of Suja's handcrafted lines are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project verified and cold pressured to preserve maximum nutrition and taste. With cold-pressed juices and functional shots, there's a product for every lifestyle. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaOrganic.com. To learn more about Suja Organic, please visit www.sujaorganic.com and follow @lovesuja on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is the leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of plant-based, better-for-you cold-pressed juices and related beverages committed to delivering function, nutrition and superior taste to a diverse, national consumer base. Formed in 2022, Suja Life is parent company to Suja Organic and Vive Organic, the leading beverage brands harnessing the power of organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients to provide functional products loaded with vital nutrients. In 2025, Suja Life relaunched Slice Soda, a classic soda it reimagined and reformulated for today's consumer. In partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners, Suja Life was founded to merge years of CPG industry expertise and propel brands that encompass a shared mission to craft products held to the highest standards of quality and wellness. Today, Suja Life leads the nation in organic and cold-pressed juices and shots, with a growing portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit www.sujalife.com.

SOURCE Suja Organic