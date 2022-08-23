Taking Vitamins Is Fun, Delicious, and Easy Again - Oso Yummy Creates Line of Easy-to-Eat Vegan Supplements After One Sister's Struggle

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oso Yummy recently highlighted the importance of having easily swallowed vitamins to ensure people are getting the supplemental nutrition they need. Created by two sisters in 2017, Oso Yummy is a line of delicious gummy vitamins and supplements that are packaged in the USA and great for both adults and kids (age 4+). Oso Yummy are gluten free, gelatin free, dairy free, non-GMO, and both Kosher and Halal certified. With hundreds of 5-star reviews and nearly three million gummies sold so far, the popular Oso Yummy line is available from the company's website and via Amazon.com.

Oso Yummy

"Making these gummies taste good and easy to eat, while including important vitamins, is our top priority," said Oso Yummy founder. "My sister used to have the worst time taking vitamins and she dreaded the process. She struggled every day with swallowing capsules and often just gave up. And there are so many who have the same problems with swallowing pills. So we decided to create supplements in a wholesome candy-like form. And now they have become a daily treat for our whole family."

Oso Yummy – Delicious Gummies with Great Benefits

Iron Multivitamin: Made with ferrous sulphate for kids and adults – better athletic performance, increased energy and focus, better GI processes, heightened immune function, and regulation of body temperature; contains vitamin C and A.

Made with ferrous sulphate for kids and adults – better athletic performance, increased energy and focus, better GI processes, heightened immune function, and regulation of body temperature; contains vitamin C and A. Biotin Multivitamin: Helps prevent thinning and balding hair, receding hairlines, breakage, hair loss, acne, premature wrinkles, and brittle nails; loaded with vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, B12, folic acid, biotin, pantothenic acid, iodine, and zinc.

Helps prevent thinning and balding hair, receding hairlines, breakage, hair loss, acne, premature wrinkles, and brittle nails; loaded with vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, B12, folic acid, biotin, pantothenic acid, iodine, and zinc. Turmeric Curcumin Ginger: An ancient superfood that helps prevent inflammation, relieves joint pain and stiffness, and boosts brain function with anti-aging properties.

An ancient superfood that helps prevent inflammation, relieves joint pain and stiffness, and boosts brain function with anti-aging properties. Elderberry: Immune support with vitamin C, bee propolis, and echinacea; seasonal support with Sambucol black elderberry; raspberry flavored.

Immune support with vitamin C, bee propolis, and echinacea; seasonal support with Sambucol black elderberry; raspberry flavored. Apple Cider Vinegar: For better digestion, health, and beauty; natural detox and cleanse; made with B6 and B12 along with mother enzyme; chewable, sweet, and yummy!

For the latest updates and product information, visit Oso Yummy online. And follow them on social media @osoyummybear

About Oso Yummy

Fun, tasty, and happy health is the core of everything we do. Our passion is to make nutrition exciting, effective, and delicious. We believe good health is the key to happiness and that's why our quality vitamins are made with love using only the best ingredients. All supplements are researched in Canada, sourced globally, and made in the USA in a safe, FDA-approved and GMP compliant facility. Learn more at: www.OsoYummy.com.

SOURCE Oso Yummy