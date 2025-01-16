TAKIS® CELEBRATES FIRST-EVER LIVESTREAM, HOSTED BY LUDWIG AND POKIMANE FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS

Streaming icons join brand for Team Takis livestream, reinventing the fan experience with exclusive merch and surprises at every turn

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, game day is getting an intense upgrade with Takis®, the iconic brand known for intensely flavored snacks. Takis is rewriting the playbook with its first-ever Team Takis livestream, hosted by fan-favorite streamers Ludwig and Pokimane alongside a crew of surprise guests. Together, they're delivering a can't-miss event!

Streaming icons Ludwig and Pokimane join brand for Team Takis livestream.

Kicking off two hours before the big game on February 9th, this high-energy livestream will be the ultimate fan experience, amping up the intensity with access to live challenges, exclusive prizes that are available only during the stream, and the highly anticipated reveal of the $25,000 Team Takis Game Day Give Away winner.

You won't want to miss a second! Tune in for surprise appearances alongside streaming sensations Ludwig and Pokimane, handpicked for their love of Takis and passion for livestreaming. With unpredictable moments and non-stop entertainment, this stacked crew will turn up the excitement and keep fans on the edge of their seats as they wonder what's next. Fans won't just tune in to watch – they'll be part of the action as this powerhouse team brings the perfect mix of fun and intensity to this game-changing event.

"This isn't your average celebration; it's going to be the stream of the year," said Ludwig. "We've got games, challenges, and exclusive prizes you won't find anywhere else. Takis is bringing people together like never before and making that connection even stronger by uniting fans nationwide. If you're looking for a new way to experience the intensity of your passions and fandom, this is where you'll find it!"

For Pokimane, her love for snacks makes this partnership even more iconic. "As someone who is a foodie and loves snacks, joining Takis in delivering an unforgettable streaming experience in real time feels like a full circle moment," she said. "This is about bringing people together around their shared passions, and the stream will be a new way for fans to be part of the excitement, no matter where they are."

Takis leads the charge in catering to what fans crave, delivering an interactive viewing experience that outshines traditional content mediums. With over 73% of viewers now relying on streaming for content, this event taps into the growing trend of cutting the cable cord, showcasing a clear demand for more immersive entertainment options.

"It's time to change the playing field with a livestream that takes fan engagement to the next level," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "This year, we're taking fans off the sidelines and putting them in the middle of the action with a real-time celebration that's as intense as our snacks. We're redefining how people celebrate their passions and interests together with interactive moments and by teaming up with beloved online streamers Ludwig, Pokimane and a lineup of surprise guest appearances to bring fans an experience they can't find anywhere else."

Catch the action live on Ludwig's YouTube and Pokimane's Twitch, and follow @TakisUSA on Instagram to experience the intensity of game day in real time!

