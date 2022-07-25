TAKKION Announces International Expansion into Canada

TAKKION's growth in Canada marks the first step in its international expansion strategy, broadening the scope of services it provides to the renewable energy industry.

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takkion TP&L Holdings LLC ("TAKKION" or the "Company") today announced its expansion into Canada, where subsidiary Takkion Airway Services Canada, Ltd will be providing operational support to customers in [Alberta and Ontario]. TAKKION will seek to grow its presence in Canada over time, introducing services of all TAKKION companies, including TP&L, GSS, RENEW, and AIRWAY, to the Canadian market.