Takt Announces New Chief Revenue Officer Appointee Marc Levin

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takt, the leader in modern Labor and Productivity software, has announced the appointment of Marc Levin to Chief Revenue Officer. Marc joins Takt to accelerate the company's ongoing expansion in North America, as companies increasingly prioritize productivity and employee engagement and retention as a result of ongoing labor and supply chain challenges.

Marc comes to Takt with 30+ years of experience in the Supply Chain sector, with an emphasis on Retail, CPG, and Technology clients. Marc has spent his career helping companies leverage modern and emerging technologies to address real world scenarios with actionable intelligence. He is recognized as both a sales and strategy development leader, with accomplishments that span North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific Region.

"Some of the most recognizable retail, e-commerce, and CPG companies already rely on Takt to create operational efficiencies and employee engagement within their facilities. Labor and productivity challenges continue to be a boardroom discussion, and I am excited about helping our customers promote the potential of their team members."

"From our first conversation, it was clear that Marc was a true 'builder,' capable of creating Sales and go-to-market teams from the ground up," remarked Takt CEO & Co-founder Glynn LoPresti. "He has an incredible revenue-focused acumen, and is a perfect cultural fit for Takt. He will be an invaluable part of the success of the Takt company and team."

About Takt

Headquartered in the heart of Northern Virginia's tech corridor, Takt provides the insights and actions that drive increased productivity and engagement in operational facilities. The Takt platform puts organizations in control of their productivity and empowers colleagues at every level with the information and guidance they need to make an impact: improving efficiency; reducing cost; and creating a more engaged workforce.

