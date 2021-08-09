TAKUMI Acquires Media Buying Agency Unieed and Makes Key Leadership Hires to Amplify Client Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of their expansion into the U.S. market, TAKUMI , an award-winning international influencer marketing, branding, and social media platform, today announced their acquisition of Unieed , a content and strategic media-buying agency that specializes in content-driven campaigns working with leading outdoor and cycling brands. Since 2015, TAKUMI continuously works to expand their talent and offerings in order to further their mission of professionalizing and growing the creator economy. TAKUMI's evolution of createch enables creators to commercialize their talents and have seamless input into brand activations. This acquisition solidifies TAKUMI's abundant growth within the U.S. along with the addition of several new hires in leadership roles.

The acquisition of Unieed will expand their global paid media offerings, as well as build out the paid media team in both TAKUMI's London and New York offices. With nearly a decade of paid content driven campaign experience, Joe Adsett, Founder and Managing Director of Unieed, and a Facebook Certified Media-Buying Professional has led over 3,000 successful marketing campaigns across the world, and will now join TAKUMI as their Paid Media Director.

"I am excited to join the TAKUMI team to bolster their paid media offerings and expand services to existing and new clients, solidifying our unique solutions to both brands and individual influencer creators," says Joe Adsett, Paid Media Director. "Amplification hasn't changed exponentially within the past few years, leaving the industry with low hopes and considerable room for innovation. TAKUMI is consistently evolving to meet the needs of brands and influencers in an ever-growing digital space."

TAKUMI is growing their talent to support their increasing portfolio throughout the summer, with new hires including:

Kristy Engels - Chief Marketing Officer

- Chief Marketing Officer Sara Joy Madsen - Managing Director

- Managing Director Eric Martucci - Managing Partner

- Managing Partner Joe Adsett– Paid Media Director

Allison Hunter - Head of Delivery

- Head of Delivery Grieg Swanson- Associate Client Director

Matt Timko - Account Manager

- Account Manager Sparkle Ramjohn - Finance Manager

Their experiences and expertise bring a robust perspective to diversity and inclusion, and evolves TAKUMI's unique and informed approach to influencer marketing within their authentic and collaborative workspace. Sara Joy Madsen brings robust insights into TAKUMI's new gaming collective, a vertical that is seeing exponential growth following the explosion of eSports in 2020. Collectively, the new hires previously worked at Vice Media, Mediacom, Stitcher, The Katy Barker Agency, Pier 59 Studios and Beauty Strategy Group. They have worked with a variety of brands including Spotify, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Anheuser Busch-In Bev, Vogue, Calvin Klein, Nike, and Jimmy Choo.

"As we expand our presence in the U.S., we are ecstatic to join forces with Unieed, growing our paid media offerings to bring an evergreen portfolio of technology to our brand partners and influencers," says Mary Keane-Dawson, CEO. "With the acquisition and additions to our team, TAKUMI continues to spearhead the narrative that influencer marketing is a key component to brands' success in the U.S. TAKUMI is ensuring creators realize their full potential and power, and inspires brands to give voice and representation to those who otherwise would be unheard."

About TAKUMI

TAKUMI is an award-winning influencer marketing agency that works with creators who can bring brands closer to culture and society, creating cultural relevance and fueling resilient brand relationships. TAKUMI believes creators who carry influence and have built authentic relationships with their audience have the power to earn trust and provide brand value beyond static product placements. TAKUMI taps into these relationships to deliver creativity and real brand ROI on creator campaigns and innovation within the createch category.

