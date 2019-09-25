Takumi Japan and Quality One Wireless Team Up to Deliver the Takumi eTalk Flip Phone with a Traditional Postpaid Data Plan on the Verizon Network

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Takumi Japan Corp, a communications device manufacturer, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution serving all four major Tier 1 carriers, have announced that their Takumi eTalk flip phone, previously available only as a prepaid device on the Verizon Network, will now also be available in a version for traditional postpaid data plans on Verizon.

Efficiency meets elegance on the Verizon Network with the sophisticated eTalk flip phone

Packed with essential features, including a large 2.8-inch main display and a 2 megapixel camera, the Takumi eTalk flip phone fits snugly in the palm of your hand when closed allowing you to quickly view data from the external display. It also includes the ability to turn the phone's connection into a mobile hotspot.

"The Takumi eTalk is an excellent, versatile option for consumers are looking for a fully functional flip phone on the Verizon Network, and we are excited to partner with Verizon to provide fulfillment on these phones," said Bryan Berndt, Chief Sales Offer of Q1, LLC. "As a Japanese company, Takumi is pleased to be taking this first step, working closely with Q1 and Verizon, to deliver an affordable device option to Verizon customers. We look forward to continued collaboration in the future," said TJ Masuda, Chief Executive Officer of Takumi Japan Corp.

Availability

The Takumi eTalk flip phone is now shipping and available for purchase.

For more information, visit https://q1w.com/takumi-japan-quality-one-wireless-deliver-takumi-etalk-flip-phone-verizon-network/

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

